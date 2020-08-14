Henry County Resident Verdell Crosser Receives 13 Years for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Verdell Crosser, 63, of Paris, Tennessee has been sentenced to 156 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in Court, during an undercover investigation from November 2017 until December 1, 2017, law enforcement observed Crosser distributing methamphetamine (actual) to undercover agents on four separate occasions. The four drug purchases totaled more than 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.

On November 7, 10, 15, and December 1, 2017, agents met with a confidential informant, to plan an undercover operation involving Crosser. The confidential information (CI) was wired with both an audio and video recording device, in order to maintain surveillance to and from the meeting with Crosser. At the conclusion of each deal, the CI met with the agents and turned over the narcotics and was again searched by agents for any remaining methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Agency and the Henry County Metro Crime Unit investigated this case.

On August 12, 2020, U.S. Chief District Court Judge S. Thomas Anderson sentenced Crosser to 156 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, “As methamphetamine continues to destroy individuals, families, and communities in West Tennessee, we will continue to hold dealers accountable. Crosser has sowed addiction and destruction into the Paris community for selfish profit, and now he will reap the consequence of a long prison sentence without the sanctuary of parole.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE