Hendersonville, N.C. Man Brian Scott Harden Is Sentenced To 17.5 Years In Prison For Distributing Child Pornography

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced Brian Scott Harden, 39, of Hendersonville, N.C. late yesterday to 210 months in prison on child pornography charges, announced Andrew Murray, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Harden was also ordered to pay a $5,000 special assessment, serve a lifetime term of supervised release, and register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

John A. Strong, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in North Carolina, and Sheriff Darren Campbell of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office join U.S. Attorney Murray in making today’s announcement.

According to court documents and information introduced at the sentencing hearing, law enforcement became aware that on June 13, 2018, Harden was distributing child pornography to another individual via “Skype,” an internet messaging app that allows users to video chat and share messages, images, and videos. Law enforcement executed a search at Harden’s residence, and seized multiple computer devices, cellular phones and a CD. A forensic analysis of the seized items revealed that Harden possessed more than 600 images of child pornography, including images of children under 12, and material depicting the violent, sadistic or masochistic sexual abuse of children.

As Harden admitted in filed court documents, prior to his arrest, he had been sending and receiving child pornography online for at least two years. Harden further admitted that he frequently visited websites and chat rooms online to locate and download child pornography, and to trade images with other individuals.

On September 12, 2019, Harden pleaded guilty to distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography. Harden is currently in federal custody. All federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole.

U.S. Attorney Murray thanked the FBI and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation of this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Wasserman prosecuted the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Odulio represented the Government at the sentencing hearing.

