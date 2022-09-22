Finance

He appeared as a financial expert on TV. Now he's wanted on fraud charges.

September 22, 2022
Maryam Shah

A financial adviser who appeared frequently on CNBC is wanted for fraud, according to a complaint announced by federal prosecutors Wednesday. 

James Arthur McDonald Jr., 50, ran two Los Angeles-based investment firms called Hercules Investments and Index Strategy Advisors. Federal prosecutors charged McDonald with one count of securities fraud for allegedly lying to investors. 

McDonald, who faces up to 20 years imprisonment if convicted, “is believed to be in hiding,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a news release. 

In late 2020, Hercules clients lost between $30 million and $40 million after McDonald took a “risky short position” that hinged on the stock market tanking following the presidential election, prosecutors allege. 

“McDonald projected that the COVID-19 pandemic and the election would result in major selloffs that would cause the stock market to drop,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in its release. 