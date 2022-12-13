HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank: Are tables turning once again for mutual funds?

NEW DELHI: After having gone overweight on in 2021 and 2022, mutual funds are once again tilting back towards India’s largest private sector lender ahead of its merger with housing finance parent HDFC.

Mutual fund data shows that fund managers bought 16.7 million shares of Bank while dumping 32.9 shares of its closest rival ICICI Bank in the month of November.

SBI AMC, HDFC MF, Aditya Birla SunLife, DSP and Edelweiss MF hiked stakes in HDFC Bank last month. For Quant, it was a new pick.

ICICI Bank, on the other hand, saw paring of stake by MF, Kotak MF, SBI MF, Tata MF and Nippon India.

The selling could well be part of a strategy of mutual funds to book profits in the stock which has gone up 3 times in the last 5 years. On the other hand, HDFC Bank has gone up by only about 75% during the period. Even on a year-to-date basis, ICICI Bank is up 22% while its larger peer has returned just about 8%.

Deven Choksey of KR Choksey Holdings said if India has to become a $5 trillion economy then stronger banks will probably be in demand and merged entities like HDFC and HDFC Bank would be the institution which will possibly do well.

“The AUM of this merged entity will be somewhere around Rs 50 lakh crore in 2025-2026 period. There is no way one should skip taking this stock into the portfolio,” he said, adding that HDFC is undervalued because of the holding company discount.

The market veteran is pencilling in a rally of 30-35%.

Both the bank stocks are among the top bets of most mutual funds. However, ICICI Bank remains the No. 1 choice of a majority of fund managers.

Even for brokerages, ICICI Bank seems to be having an edge as the stock has buy recommendations from 37 analysts and only one hold rating. On the other hand, HDFC Bank has 4 hold ratings and 29 buy calls.

PMS fund manager Saurabh Mukherjea, who has been betting on both HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, said HDFC Bank’s stock price returns were close to zero from FY00-03 (these were the four years at the beginning of the noughties credit cycle). This dissonance was corrected over the following five years however as the stock price compounded at 42% CAGR over FY03-08.

“We expect to see a similar pattern playing out currently as the stock price performance of HDFC Bank has remained subdued since FY19 end,” Mukherjea had said earlier.

Earlier in the month, ICICI Bank’s analyst day had made investors adding more bullish tones to their buy calls. While domestic brokerage said the lender is taking tech to a new level and blurring the boundaries between bank and fintech, global brokerage Jefferies said ICICI Bank is better positioned given lower exposure to riskier sectors and manageable share of SME/unsecured retail loans.

