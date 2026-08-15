HDFC Bank Faces Securities Class Action Over Deposits

NEW YORK – August 15, 2026 (STL.News) HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) faces a federal securities class action alleging the Indian banking giant misled investors about payments disguised as marketing expenses and their effect on the bank’s reported financial results.

The lawsuit, Soneji v. HDFC Bank Limited, Case No. 26-cv-06943, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired HDFC Bank securities between July 17, 2023, and May 26, 2026, inclusive.

The case caption identifies Soneji as the plaintiff. The action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff currently face an October 13, 2026 deadline, according to multiple law firms issuing notices about the litigation.

What the HDFC Bank class action alleges

The complaint centers on allegations involving deposits made by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, or MSRDC.

According to the lawsuit, HDFC Bank allegedly disguised certain payments as marketing expenditures to effectively provide a higher interest rate to the state-owned entity and encourage it to maintain large deposits with the bank.

The complaint alleges that investors were not adequately informed that senior management had approved the practices, that they could violate regulations and HDFC Bank’s internal policies, and that they allegedly resulted in the bank’s interest income and operating expenses being overstated.

These are allegations contained in a civil complaint and have not been proven in court.

Chairman’s March resignation drew investor attention

One of the events cited by plaintiffs occurred on March 18, 2026, when HDFC Bank disclosed Atanu Chakraborty’s resignation as part-time chairman and independent director.

Chakraborty’s resignation letter said certain happenings and practices he had observed at the bank during the previous two years were not consistent with his personal values and ethics.

HDFC Bank’s U.S.-listed American Depositary Shares fell $2.09, or 7.28%, to $26.62 on March 18 following the disclosure, according to the lawsuit.

The resignation itself did not establish that securities laws had been violated, but plaintiffs cite the disclosure as one of the events that allegedly revealed previously undisclosed risks to investors.

Report raises questions over MSRDC payments

The second major disclosure cited in the complaint came May 27.

The Indian Express reported that HDFC Bank allegedly made payments totaling about ?45 crore, or $4.7 million, to MSRDC in connection with deposits held at the bank.

According to the allegations in the lawsuit, MSRDC was offered an effective interest rate of 6.01%, about 2.51 percentage points above the rate offered on other savings accounts, with the difference allegedly structured as sponsorship payments tied to a road-safety campaign.

The report also said an internal investigation found responsibility among more than 10 senior officials, including HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.

HDFC’s ADS price subsequently dropped $1.02, or 4.1%, to $23.78 on May 27, according to the complaint.

HDFC Bank later took disciplinary action involving senior officials in connection with the MSRDC matter, according to published reports. The existence of disciplinary measures does not establish the securities-law allegations asserted in the U.S. class action.

Who is covered by the lawsuit?

The proposed class generally covers investors who purchased or otherwise acquired HDFC Bank securities during the following period:

Class Period: July 17, 2023 through May 26, 2026

Ticker: NYSE: HDB

Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Case: Soneji v. HDFC Bank Limited

Case No.: 26-cv-06943

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 13, 2026

An investor does not have to become lead plaintiff to remain a potential member of the proposed class. The court ultimately determines who will serve as lead plaintiff and whether the case will proceed as a class action.

Law firms involved in HDFC Bank investor litigation

Several securities litigation firms are now notifying HDFC Bank investors about the case:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP — filed the securities class action.

— filed the securities class action. Kirby McInerney LLP — issued an investor notice concerning the filed lawsuit.

— issued an investor notice concerning the filed lawsuit. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. — issued notices regarding the class action and October 13 deadline.

— issued notices regarding the class action and October 13 deadline. Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP — is notifying HDFC Bank investors about the litigation.

— is notifying HDFC Bank investors about the litigation. Faruqi & Faruqi LLP — has also issued an investor notice concerning the case.

— has also issued an investor notice concerning the case. Levi & Korsinsky LLP — maintains information concerning the HDFC Bank class action.

Kirby McInerney said Friday that investors who suffered losses on HDFC Bank securities may contact the firm to discuss their rights and potential participation in the case. The firm’s announcement does not represent the original filing of the lawsuit; Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP announced the underlying action.

What happens next?

The litigation remains in its early stages. Investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff must ask the court for appointment by the applicable deadline. The court will determine the lead plaintiff and lead counsel before the litigation proceeds through later stages.

The filing of a securities class action does not mean HDFC Bank or any individual defendant has been found liable. The allegations remain disputed claims unless established through court proceedings or resolved through a settlement.

HDFC Bank is one of India’s largest private-sector banks. Its American Depositary Shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HDB.

The news article is also available on affiliate USPress.News.

Investor Notice: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or investment advice. Allegations in securities litigation are unproven unless established in court. Investors should independently evaluate their legal rights and may consult counsel of their choosing.

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