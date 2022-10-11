Finance

Hazelnut prices tumble as Oregon farmers produce record crop

October 11, 2022
Hattie Francis

Dan and JoAnn Keeley’s farming operation outside St. Paul had a banner year in 2014.

The same year Dan retired from his job as a civil engineer for Marion County, the farm had a huge harvest: more than 150,000 pounds from its 50 acres of hazelnut trees.

Hazelnuts were at record prices that year. They were able to pay off the mortgage on the farm and put cash in the bank for a rainy day.

Eight years later, it’s not raining, but it’s not a good time for hazelnut farmers, either.

Nik Wiman, assistant professor and orchard specialist, at Oregon State University North Willamette Research and Extension Center in Aurora, Ore. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Oregon is expected to produce a record amount of hazelnuts this year. But that won’t mean record incomes – farmers will be fortunate to break even.

The Hazelnut Growers Bargaining Association negotiates the guaranteed price farmers in Oregon will receive. In a memo to farmers just before the harvest, it said the minimum price per pound is 40 cents to 53 cents, depending on variety.