Beckley Woman, Ciara Harvey Pleads Guilty to Role in Facilitating Drug Distribution

CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) A Beckley woman pleaded guilty to interstate travel in aid of the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Ciara Harvey, 26, admitted that she traveled between Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Beckley on December 15, 2017, to deliver a package containing methamphetamine.

Harvey further admitted that she made these roundtrips to transport drug packages about once every two weeks from October 2017 until mid-2019, and that she was paid $16,000 to $20,000 annually for doing so.

Harvey is scheduled to be sentenced on July 7, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for conducting the investigation.

United States Magistrate Judge Omar J. Aboulhosn presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani is prosecuting the case.

This prosecution was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today