Hartford Man Anthony Pena Sentenced to 71 Months in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing Loaded Gun

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Anthony Pena, 26, of Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven to 71 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a loaded firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 24, 2018, Hartford Police responded to the area of 862 Albany Avenue where they found Pena in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded Glock 21 .45 caliber firearm with an extended magazine containing 20 rounds, and a backpack that contained a magazine with 10 rounds, a quantity of marijuana, and $1,420 in cash. The firearm had been reported stolen in North Carolina in 2012.

In May 2012, Pena was convicted in state court of robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree. In May 2014, he was convicted of failure to appear in the first degree.

It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Pena has been detained since June 24, 2018. On July 17, 2019, he pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

This matter was investigated by the FBI’s Connecticut Violent Crime Task Force and the Hartford Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer R. Laraia.

