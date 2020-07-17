Hartford Felon Kevin Barco Pleads Guilty to Possessing Sawed-Off Shotgun

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that KEVIN BARCO, 36, of Hartford, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the court proceeding occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 6, 2018, Hartford Police encountered Barco sitting in a car that was parked on Albany Avenue. A subsequent search of the car revealed a Harrington and Richardson, Model 176, 10 gauge shotgun with a sawed-off barrel. Eight shotgun shells were also found in the car.

Barco’s criminal history includes state convictions for felony weapon, robbery, larceny and escape offenses. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Judge Underhill scheduled sentencing for October 9, 2020, at which time Barco faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years. Barco is released on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing.

This matter is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hartford Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ray Miller

This prosecution is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

