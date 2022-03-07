Harris Sentenced to Violating Controlled Substances Act

Washington Parish Man, Demarquiez Harris Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) DEMARQUIEZ HARRIS (“D. HARRIS”), age 26, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was sentenced on March 3, 2022, by United States District Judge Wendy B. Vitter to 262 months’ imprisonment and 60 months of supervised release after pleading guilty to five counts of a twelve-count indictment charging him and two of his brothers with several narcotics offenses, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. D. HARRIS pled guilty to counts 1, 4, 6, 7, and 8 of the indictment. The counts of conviction are as follows:

Count 1-Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five hundred (500) grams of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine;

Count 4-Distribution of fifty (50) grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine;

Count 6-Distribution of a quantity of cocaine base;

Count 7- Distribution of fifty (50) grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; and

Count 8- Distribution of quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, special agents with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives identified D. HARRIS’s brother Trevion Harris as a methamphetamine trafficker in Bogalusa, Louisiana. Beginning in November of 2018 through May 1, 2019, special agents successfully purchased methamphetamine from Trevion Harris and his brothers, Jonzarrion and D. HARRIS, in amounts ranging from two (2) grams to as many as eight (8) ounces.

In addition to his terms of imprisonment and supervised release, D. HARRIS must pay a mandatory special assessment fee of $500.00.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Bogalusa Police Department as part of an extensive investigation of individuals suspected of trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and/or firearms in the Bo0galusa area. The prosecution was handled by Assistant United States Attorney André Jones.

