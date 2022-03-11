Harrell, Arkansas Man Sentenced For Drug Trafficking

Harrell, Arkansas Man Sentenced To Over 11 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) A Harrell man was sentenced today to 140 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in El Dorado.

According to court documents, on or about August 12, 2020, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Antonio Bush, age 40. The methamphetamine field tested positive and was sent to the crime lab for further testing.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement.

The 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the FBI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney’s Kim Harris and Graham Jones prosecuted the case.

