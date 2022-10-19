Hardy County man sentenced to more than 12 years for drug charge

ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – Victor Allen Self, of Moorefield, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 148 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Self, 42, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Self admitted to working with others to sell methamphetamine from May 7, 2019 through August 9, 2019 in Grant County and elsewhere.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the West Virginia State Police; and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.