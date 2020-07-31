Guns and Drug Conviction Gets Oxford Man Thurston Darius Bobbitt 15 Years in Federal Prison

(STL.News) – An Oxford man was sentenced today to 180 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack) and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, the Oxford Police Department (OPD) received complaints of drug distribution activity at the residence of Thurston Darius Bobbitt, 37, in Oxford. As a result, OPD utilized a confidential informant to purchase crack cocaine from Bobbitt at the residence. A search warrant executed at Bobbitt’s residence and vehicle yielded a quantity of crack cocaine, digital scales, two firearms, ammunition, cell phones, and U.S. currency. In total, Bobbitt was held accountable for possession and/or distribution of over a kilogram of crack cocaine. Bobbitt had previously been convicted of a felony for which he received a term of imprisonment exceeding one year.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Oxford Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Dodson prosecuted the case.

