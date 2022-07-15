Guatemalan Woman Indicted for Falsely Using SSN

Guatemalan Woman Indicted for Falsely Using Social Security Number

A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging a Guatemalan national with one count of possession of a false social security card/number.

According to court documents, Isabel Xorxe Tay, 35, is accused of using the name and security number of another person to apply for and obtain employment at a company in Dodge City, Kansas, under the guise of being a United States citizen.

The Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger is prosecuting the case.

OTHER INDICTMENTS

Michele Bonham aka Michele Williamson, 39, of Wichita was indicted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ola Odeyemi is prosecuting the case.

Jonathan Bonilla, 26, was indicted on three counts of possession of counterfeit currency. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger is prosecuting the case.

Ethan Bray, 22, of Wichita was indicted on one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Molly Gordon and Jason Hart are prosecuting the case.

Jesse James Edwards, 41, of Fort Scott was indicted on count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Molly Gordon and Jason Hart are prosecuting the case.

Danny Griffin, 37, of Wichita was indicted on one count of fentanyl and heroin conspiracy. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Smith and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Andrusak are prosecuting the case.

Wayne Howard Hunter, 59, of Geneseo was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Smith is prosecuting the case.

Toreon Jenkins, 21, of Wichita was indicted on one count of use, carry, and possess a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and one count of collection of extortionate extensions of credit. Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General are investigating this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Debra Barnett and Alan Metzger are prosecuting this case.

Deon B. Lacey, 36, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, and Anthony E. Brown, 39, of Washington, D.C., were indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of interstate travel in aid of racketeering. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ola Odeyemi is prosecuting the case.

Karl Williams Jr., 31, of Wichita of was indicted on one count of possession of counterfeit obligations and one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

