Guatemalan National Ingrid Corzo-Armas Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced on Illegal Reentry Charge

(STL.News) – A Guatemalan national, previously convicted of kidnapping and murder in the 1990’s in California, pleaded guilty today and was sentenced in federal court in Boston with illegal reentry.

Ingrid Corzo-Armas, a/k/a Ingrid Sanchez, 49, who formally resided in Lynn, pleaded guilty today to one count of illegal reentry. Corzo-Armas was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Feb. 17, 2020, and has remained in the custody since that time. Following her plea today, U.S. District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor, sentenced Corzo-Armas to time-served (one month) to be followed by three years of supervised release. Upon completion of her sentence, Corzo-Armas will be placed into removal proceedings and deported to Guatemala.

In 1993, Corzo-Armas was convicted in California of kidnapping and murder and sentenced to prison. While serving her sentence in a California prison she was encountered by immigration officials, placed into removal proceedings, and after a hearing in Immigration Court, was ordered removed. Corzo-Armas completed her sentence, and on June 15, 1999, she was deported to Guatemala. Sometime after her removal, Corzo-Armas illegally reentered the United States, and was living in Lynn under the alias, Ingrid Sanchez. On Feb. 17, 2020, immigration officials encountered Corzo-Armas in Lynn and, through the use of fingerprints, established her true identity. Corzo-Armas was later interviewed, confirmed her true identity, admitted to her prior removal, and that she had illegally reentered the United States.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Jason Molina, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations in Boston; and Todd Lyons, Acting Field Director, Enforcement and Removal Operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Boston made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth G. Shine, of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

