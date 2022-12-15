Grupo Comercial Chedraui acquires Tiendas de Descuento Arteli store chain

This transaction allows the company to attain a leadership position in the Huasteca region of Veracruz, Tamaulipas, Hidalgo and San Luis Potosí, and in particular, in the Tampico-Madero-Altamira metropolitan area.The purchase agreement implies an estimated 2022 EV/EBITDA multiple of 3 times.The transaction is expected to be accretive to Chedraui’s EPS, and help improve the company’s consolidated ROIC in the first year following the acquisition.The transaction will not require an increase in debt and will be funded with cash available on Chedraui’s balance sheet.