Greensboro, N.C; Javondell R. Stallings Sentenced to 15 Months in Tax Fraud Case

(STL.News) – A Greensboro health care services provider was sentenced in federal court in Greensboro to 15 months in prison for tax offenses, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin for the Middle District of North Carolina and Special Agent in Charge Matthew D. Line of the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI).

Javondell R. Stallings, 47, of Whitsett, N.C., was the chief executive officer of Step By Step Care, Inc. In October 2019, STALLINGS pled guilty to one count of filing a false tax return in violation Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(1).

According to court documents, STALLINGS owned and operated Step By Step Care in Greensboro since 2005. Step By Step Care provided behavioral healthcare services and substance abuse treatment to patients. On or about March 24, 2013, STALLINGS submitted a materially false personal income tax return to the IRS for calendar year 2012.

On September 3, 2020, United States District Judge William L. Osteen, Jr., sentenced STALLINGS to 15 months in prison and one year of supervised release. During the sentencing hearing, Judge Osteen also found that STALLINGS failed to pay employment taxes between the end of 2012 and the end of 2014, and the Court considered that additional tax loss as relevant conduct when imposing a sentence. STALLINGS was ordered to pay $843,616 in restitution to the IRS.

The case was investigated by IRS-CI, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner Kroeger.

