Greeneville, Tenn: Larry W. Hutchins Sentenced To 20 Years On Firearm

Greeneville, Ten: Larry W. Hutchins Sentenced To 20 Years On Firearm And Methamphetamine Charges

(STL.News) – Following the conviction on October 2, 2020, Larry W. Hutchins, 37, of Kingsport, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville, for his participation in the distribution of methamphetamine and the possession of firearms.

On March 28, 2018, Kingsport Police Officers encountered the defendant at Model City Apartments. The defendant, an armed career criminal, was in possession of two loaded firearms. On June 10, 2018, Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call for service by a citizen. Upon arrival, the deputy found the defendant standing in the roadway near the house. The deputy was aware that the defendant had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. During a search of the defendant, the deputy located more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, which was packaged individually for resale.

“Prosecuting those who violate federal gun laws is one of our top priorities. Our office is committed to working side by side with the community and law enforcement partners to rid these neighborhoods of violent offenders and reduce crime in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Overbey.

ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge, Toby Taylor remarked, “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence partnerships as part of Project Guardian focuses on the devastating impact of firearms violence and works with the entire community to provide a safe environment.”

Hutchins entered a plea of guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon, and to possession of over five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Hutchins received 240 months in prison, followed by five years’ of supervised release. Hutchins’s related cases in Sullivan County were dismissed upon his sentencing.

The criminal indictment resulted from investigations of the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd Martin represented the United States in court.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a comprehensive national strategy that creates local partnerships with law enforcement agencies to enforce existing gun laws. It provides more options to prosecutors, allowing them to use local, state, and federal laws to ensure that criminals who commit gun crime face tough sentences. PSN gives each federal district the flexibility it needs to focus on individual challenges that a specific community faces.

