Greece repays euro zone bailout loans early for first time-source

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view shows the cityscape of Athens, Greece, October 24, 2022. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece has repaid ahead of schedule 2.7 billion euros of loans owed to euro zone countries under the first bailout it received during its decade-long debt crisis, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Thursday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed a Reuters report in September that Greece planned to repay euro zone bailout earlier loans as part of its efforts to improve its debt sustainability.