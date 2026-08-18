Grassi’s Earns Featured Restaurant Recognition

FRONTENAC, MO – August 18, 2026 (STL.News) Grassi’s Ristorante & Deli (GRD), a longtime St. Louis-area Italian restaurant whose history stretches back nearly six decades, has been added as a featured, award-winning restaurant on St. Louis Restaurant Review and STL.Directory.

The recognition adds another chapter to the story of a restaurant that has survived changing neighborhoods, multiple locations, five ownership eras and major shifts in the restaurant industry while maintaining an intentionally straightforward approach to Italian-American food.

Located at 10450 German Boulevard in Frontenac, GRD’s combines elements of an Italian restaurant, neighborhood deli and old-fashioned cafeteria-style lunch counter. Its current location may be tucked away from the region’s busiest commercial corridors, but the restaurant has built a loyal following and become a recognizable name in St. Louis dining.

The new featured listings on St. Louis Restaurant Review and STL.Directory highlight GRD’s history, longevity, menu, and place in the St. Louis restaurant community.

GRD’s story begins in 1968, when the original restaurant opened near St. Louis’ historic Italian neighborhood, The Hill, at Kingshighway and Potomac.

According to the restaurant’s published history, founder Frank Grassi established the original location before the business began expanding westward.

In 1976, a second restaurant known as Grassi’s West opened at the southwest corner of Lindbergh Boulevard — historic Route 66 — and Conway Road. At the time, the surrounding area looked considerably different from the heavily developed central St. Louis County corridor residents know today.

A third GRD’s eventually opened along Euclid Avenue in the Central West End. The original location and Central West End restaurant later closed, leaving the West County operation as the surviving link to the Grassi’s name and recipes.

The West County restaurant relocated in 1996 from Lindbergh and Conway to its present home on German Boulevard in Frontenac.

That means Grassi’s has now operated in the St. Louis region for approximately 58 years, while the West County branch itself marks roughly half a century since its 1976 opening.

Five ownership eras helped preserve the restaurant

Longevity in the restaurant industry is difficult, particularly when a business passes from one owner to another. Grassi’s history is notable in part because successive owners maintained much of the identity that made the restaurant successful.

The restaurant has had five principal owners: founder Frank Grassi, Jerry Watts, Vito Agnello, Glen Pariani, and current owner Frank Dyer.

Agnello operated the West County restaurant from 1976 until 1993, followed by Pariani from 1993 until 2012. Dyer took ownership in 2012.

Sauce Magazine reported in 2021 that Dyer co-owned the business with his son, Cameron Dyer. Rather than attempting to reinvent the longtime restaurant, the Dyers emphasized preserving the qualities generations of customers associated with Grassi’s.

That continuity is important. Many restaurants survive by repeatedly changing concepts. GRD’s has largely followed the opposite strategy: protect the familiar experience while making practical changes necessary to keep the business operating.

An early version of Italian fast-casual dining

One of Grassi’s most distinctive characteristics is its cafeteria-style service system.

Customers enter, take a tray, and move through the ordering line as their meals are prepared. The format feels increasingly uncommon today, yet it gives Grassi’s much of its personality.

The restaurant itself has described the concept as something resembling an early Italian quick-service restaurant — decades before “fast casual” became a standard restaurant-industry category.

Sauce Magazine similarly highlighted the cafeteria line when profiling GRD’s, noting that newcomers sometimes need a moment to understand the process while regular customers know exactly how to navigate it. The system lets GRD’s serve substantial Italian-American meals at the speed expected of a busy lunch operation.

That combination has helped the restaurant attract nearby office workers, families, students and generations of regular customers.

Familiar dishes remain central to Grassi’s appeal

GRD’s menu reflects its long history.

Rather than chasing every new dining trend, the restaurant stays focused on familiar Italian-American favorites, including sandwiches, pizza, pasta, toasted ravioli, and its well-known Italian salad.

Among the restaurant’s signature offerings is the House Special, a hot ham and roast beef sandwich that Grassi’s identifies alongside its Italian salad as one of its most popular longtime menu items.

The restaurant says its dressings, sauces, meatballs and roast beef are prepared using original family recipes.

Its Italian salad has developed a particularly loyal following. A 2014 Sauce Magazine review singled out the salad and its combination of house-made croutons, olives, Parmesan, pepper, and Italian dressing, while also noting Grassi’s pizza, toasted ravioli, pasta, and sandwiches.

The restaurant also emphasizes its connection to St. Louis suppliers. Its published history says Joe Fazio’s Bakery bakes bread daily, pizza shells come from Vitale’s Bakery, desserts are sourced locally, and produce is purchased from local farmers when available.

These relationships reinforce the restaurant’s connection to the broader St. Louis Italian-American food tradition.

From The Hill to Frontenac

Although Grassi’s is now firmly associated with Frontenac and central St. Louis County, its identity remains connected to The Hill.

That connection is more than a marketing theme. The restaurant grew out of the St. Louis Italian-American restaurant culture that developed around The Hill and later spread throughout the metropolitan area.

As families moved farther into St. Louis County during the second half of the 20th century, many established city restaurants and food businesses followed their customers west. Grassi’s West was part of that transition.

Today, its location puts it within reach of Frontenac, Ladue, Creve Coeur, Olivette, Westwood, and Huntleigh. The restaurant is also near several major schools, including MICDS, Chaminade College Preparatory School, St. Joseph’s Academy, Villa Duchesne, CBC, and John Burroughs School.

Those surroundings have helped create another generation of Grassi’s customers.

Grassi’s adapted without abandoning its identity

The COVID-19 pandemic presented one of the greatest challenges in modern restaurant history, particularly for established operations built around traditional dine-in service.

Grassi’s adapted.

In its 2021 profile, Sauce Magazine reported that the Dyer family added patio seating and expanded carryout and delivery options during the pandemic. Frank Dyer credited customers, businesses and local hospitals with supporting the restaurant through the disruption.

The changes illustrate a recurring theme in Grassi’s history: adaptation without abandoning the restaurant’s core identity.

The dining industry surrounding Grassi’s has changed dramatically since 1968. Online ordering, delivery platforms, social media, digital restaurant directories and consumer-review websites did not exist when the first location opened.

Yet the essential Grassi’s formula remains recognizable — Italian-American comfort food, quick service, familiar recipes and a casual environment.

Featured on St. Louis Restaurant Review and STL.Directory

Grassi’s has now been selected for expanded recognition through St. Louis Restaurant Review and STL.Directory, where it joins other businesses highlighted for their contributions to the regional restaurant community.

The designation recognizes more than a single meal or recent trend. It acknowledges the restaurant’s longevity and its continuing place in St. Louis dining culture.

Few independent restaurants can trace their history to the late 1960s and still serve customers under the same name nearly six decades later.

For Grassi’s, surviving that long has required new locations, new owners and operational changes. What has remained consistent is the restaurant’s commitment to the food and experience that built its following.

From its beginnings near The Hill in 1968, to Grassi’s West in 1976, to the move to German Boulevard in 1996, and through the Dyer family’s stewardship beginning in 2012, Grassi’s represents a piece of St. Louis restaurant history that remains very much in operation today.

Grassi’s Ristorante & Deli is located at 10450 German Boulevard, Frontenac, Missouri 63131. Current published hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the restaurant closed Sundays; customers should confirm hours around holidays before visiting.