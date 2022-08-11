Grant County: Steven Leroy admits to Meth Charge

Grant County man, Steven Leroy Dillow admits to methamphetamine charge

Steven Leroy Dillow, Jr., of Petersburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Dillow, 35, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Dillow admitted to selling methamphetamine in June 2021 in Grant County.

Dillow faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today