Governor Stitt Declares State-wide Day Of Prayer, Calls For Night Of Prayer

(STL.News) – Following Governor Kevin Stitt’s proclamation declaring Thursday, March 26, a statewide Day of Prayer, Oklahoma faith leaders have united together at a special prayer and worship event titled “Let Hope Rise: Together In Prayer for Oklahoma.”

The event, hosted by Transformation Church in Tulsa, will begin at 6:30 p.m. tonight and will be televised live on television and radio broadcasters across Oklahoma. Viewers can also stream online at transformchurch.us/. In-person attendance will not be allowed in accordance with current social distancing guidelines.

“I know this is an uncertain or anxious time for many Oklahomans right now,” said Gov. Stitt. “That is why I believe it is important we join together as a state and pray for God’s blessing, protection and strength as we face a challenge that is unprecedented in its scope. I want to commend and thank our television and radio broadcasters across the state for coming together to connect Oklahomans to this powerful message.”

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the list of confirmed television broadcasters includes:

KFOR, KOCO, KOKH and KWTV in Oklahoma City

KJRH, KOTV and KTUL in Tulsa

KSWO in Lawton

Confirmed radio broadcasters include:

92.5 KOMA, 93.3 Jake-FM, Magic 104.1 and 107.7 The Franchise in Oklahoma City

Talk Radio AM 1170, 98.5 KVOO and Big Country 99.5 in Tulsa

Hosted by Transformation Church Pastor Michael Todd, the event will also feature Pastors Craig and Amy Groeschel of Life. Church, Pastor Jamie Austin of Woodlake Church, Pastor Herbert Cooper of People’s Church, Pastors Paul Daugherty and Sharon Daugherty of Victory Church, Dr. Joel Harder, Chaplain of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Pastor Alex Himaya of Battle Creek Church, Pastor Doug Melton of Southern Hills Baptist Church OKC and Pastor Bill Scheer of Guts Church.

