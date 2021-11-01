Missouri Governor Parson Makes Four Appointments

Governor Parson Makes Four Appointments To Various Boards And Commissions, Fills Three County Office Vacancies

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson announced four appointments to various boards and commissions and filled three county office vacancies.

Kerry Casey, of Chesterfield, was appointed to the State Board of Education.

Ms. Casey is a Vice President at EXEGY, a global leader in financial market data, trading platforms, and predictive signals. She has served in this capacity since 2009 and leads global sales operations and enablement for EXEGY. Previously, she was Senior Vice President Customer Administration for Thomson Reuters. Ms. Casey serves on the Board of Directors for the Knowledge Is Power Program St. Louis (KIPP STL), Lift for Life Gym, and the Patriot Training Foundation. She also has been a Big Sister in her local Big Sister/Little Sister program and has previously served on the organization’s local advisory board. Ms. Casey earned a certificate in Executive Leadership from the University of Michigan School of Business as well as a certificate in Business Process Reengineering from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Tom Gorsline, of Macks Creek, was appointed as the Camden County Public Administrator.

Mr. Gorsline has served as a Detective for the City of Osage Beach Police Department since 2013. He served as a Patrolman for the Police Department for seven years prior to his promotion to Detective. Mr. Gorsline is the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 101 and is a member of Kids Harbor, Missouri Coalition for Mental Health, the International Crisis Intervention Team, and the Missouri Crisis Intervention Team. He holds certifications in hostage and crisis negotiation, crisis intervention, and peer support. Mr. Gorsline earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Eastern Gateway Community College and graduated from the Missouri Western State College Police Academy.

Florence Hill, of Bellefontaine, was appointed to the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners.

Ms. Hill has worked for CIGNA since 2003 and is currently an Operations Lead Analyst. Previously, she worked as a programmer for Vestcom Inc. Ms. Hill attended St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley and has continued her education through on-the-job programs with the University of Missouri– St. Louis.

Shannon Landers, of Sikeston, was appointed as the New Madrid County Circuit Clerk.

Ms. Landers has served as Chief Deputy Clerk and Principal Court Clerk for New Madrid County since 2012. Prior to her promotion as Chief Deputy Clerk, she served as a deputy clerk for the Office for more than 25 years. Ms. Landers holds a certificate in Court Management from the Missouri Court Management Institute and National Center for State Courts as well as a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University.

Denise Smith, of Ellington, was appointed as the Reynolds County Collector.

Ms. Smith has served as Deputy Clerk in the Reynolds Country Clerk’s Office since 2013. Prior to joining the Reynolds County Clerk’s Office, she was the Assistant Night Shift Manger for Town and Country.

Roger Walleck, of Columbia, was appointed to the Workers’ Compensation Determinations Review Board.

Mr. Walleck has more than 40 years of experience in the insurance industry and is currently the Chief Underwriting Officer and Corporate Leader of Underwriting for Missouri Employers Mutual. Previously, he was the Chief Underwriting Officer for Meadowbrook Insurance Group. Mr. Walleck holds professional designations in Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate in Insurance Services (AIS) from the Insurance Institute of America. He earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Northern Illinois University.

Katie Jo Wheeler, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Administrative Hearing Commission.

Ms. Wheeler recently served as Deputy Director for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), a position she held since 2018. Prior to becoming Deputy Director of DNR, she served as General Counsel for the Department. Ms. Wheeler is certified with the Missouri Bar and has completed The Missouri Way Advanced Management Training program. She received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Baylor University and earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Columbia School of Law.