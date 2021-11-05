Kansas Governor Addressing Federal Vaccine Mandate

November 5, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Topeka, KS (STL.News) The following can be attributed to Governor Laura Kelly regarding the Biden Administration’s new vaccine mandate:

“Yesterday, I reviewed the new vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration.  While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas.

“States have been leading the fight against COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic.  It is too late to impose a federal standard now that we have already developed systems and strategies that are tailored for our specific needs.  I will seek a resolution that continues to recognize the uniqueness of our state and builds on our on-going efforts to combat a once-in-a-century crisis.”

