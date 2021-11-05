Kansas Governor Addressing Federal Vaccine Mandate

Topeka, KS (STL.News) The following can be attributed to Governor Laura Kelly regarding the Biden Administration’s new vaccine mandate:

“Yesterday, I reviewed the new vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration. While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas.

“States have been leading the fight against COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic. It is too late to impose a federal standard now that we have already developed systems and strategies that are tailored for our specific needs. I will seek a resolution that continues to recognize the uniqueness of our state and builds on our on-going efforts to combat a once-in-a-century crisis.”