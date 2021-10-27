Texas Governor At Houston Region Business Meeting

Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Houston Region Business Coalition Monthly Meeting

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the Houston Region Business Coalition (HRBC) monthly meeting, where he touted Texas’ economic prowess and gave an update on the state’s prosperous business climate. The Governor also highlighted the economic achievements of the 87th Legislative Session and thanked the members of HRBC for amplifying the voice of businesses in the Houston region.

“Texas remains the promised land for business in America because we offer an economic environment unlike any other in the nation,” said Governor Abbott. “We have worked hard to ensure Texas remains a top economic destination and strengthened that reputation by passing laws during the 87th Legislative Session that made our business climate even better. We secured COVID-19 liability protections for businesses, passed liability reform for truckers, ensured a balanced budget without raising taxes, replenished the unemployment compensation fund, and more. These achievements would not have been possible without the members of HRBC who were engaged on the most important issues throughout session. Thank you to HRBC for your tremendous work to amplify the voice of businesses in your community — both during the legislative session and beyond. You are the entrepreneurs and the innovators who make Texas exceptional, and I look forward to our continued work together to keep Texas the best state for business.”