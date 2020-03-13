Gov. Ricketts, Nebraska Grocers Express Confidence in Supply Chain

(STL.News) – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association issued statements expressing confidence in the state’s food supply chain.

“Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers help feed the world,” said Governor Ricketts. “We have a very secure supply chain, and we are examining steps to ensure that products move quickly. Nebraskans should make sure they have their prescription medications, and two weeks of food and water on hand. As Nebraskans heed calls to prepare for coronavirus, we know that some products are being purchased faster than they can be restocked. Please be patient as our business owners work around the clock to keep operations moving.”

“Grocery stores are open for business,” said Kathy Siefken, Executive Director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association. “While some food products are being purchased faster than they can be restocked, there is no food shortage. Grocery stores receive multiple trucks every day to restock the food items that have been sold. Warehouses are full of food. There is a shortage of paper products and household chemicals and the supply chain continues to work on these issues. There is no food shortage but there is a lag time between shelves being cleared by consumers and trucks delivering food the next day.”

