Goldsboro Man Donte Terrill Kornegay Sentenced for Distribution of Fentanyl and Heroin

(STL.News) – A Goldsboro man was sentenced today to 87 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl and for Distribution of Fentanyl.

According to court documents, Donte Terrill Kornegay, A/K/A “Boston,” 45, of Goldsboro, was involved in the overdose death by fentanyl of a twenty-one year old victim in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina. Trial testimony and text messages and phone toll records recovered from witnesses’ cell phones established that on the night of April 6, 2016, the victim purchased fentanyl from a coconspirator, at the direction of Kornegay. In addition, the trial testimony revealed that prior to that night, Kornegay had been distributing heroin in the Sneads Ferry area since 2015.

Mr. Higdon commented: “The United States Justice Department and the United States Attorney’s Office are aggressively pursuing distributors of heroin and fentanyl. These drugs pose a serious danger to the people of Eastern North Carolina and we intend to remove that danger as part of our effort to ‘Take Back North Carolina’ from the drug traffickers and violent criminals.”

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Wilmington Resident Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ethan Ontjes and Toby Lathan represented the government.

