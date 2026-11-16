Golden Apple Buffet – A federal immigration investigation involving the St. Charles restaurant has led to a misdemeanor conviction, while broader allegations raise questions about employment practices, worker housing, and immigration enforcement.

ST. CHARLES, MO – November 16, 2026 (STL.News) Golden Apple Buffet – A federal immigration investigation involving Golden Apple Buffet, a popular St. Charles County restaurant, has resulted in a guilty plea and sentencing for one defendant, marking a significant development in a case that began with federal raids in September 2025.

Maria Cruz-Cortes pleaded guilty on May 13, 2026, to a misdemeanor offense involving the knowing employment of an unauthorized worker. On July 2, 2026, a federal judge sentenced her to time served and one year of supervised release, subject to conditions that could involve immigration proceedings.

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The case has attracted considerable attention because of the scale of the original federal operation, allegations involving dozens of unauthorized workers, and questions about how employees were recruited, housed, transported, and paid.

Federal authorities initially focused on Golden Apple Buffet and residential properties associated with the restaurant’s operations. Investigators subsequently developed allegations involving employment practices, immigration documentation, and transportation arrangements.

Although Cruz-Cortes admitted criminal responsibility for a specific employment violation, investigators must consider the broader allegations against other defendants separately. Her guilty plea does not establish the guilt of anyone else charged in the investigation.

Golden Apple Buffet – Federal Investigation Began With September 2025 Raids

The investigation became public on September 2, 2025, when federal agents conducted court-authorized operations at Golden Apple Buffet and two residential properties in St. Charles County.

The operation involved Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI, with assistance from local authorities.

The restaurant temporarily closed after the raids, posting a notice that it would remain closed until further notice.

The sudden closure generated widespread attention among customers and nearby residents. Golden Apple Buffet had developed a substantial following as an all-you-can-eat restaurant serving a variety of Asian and American dishes.

Federal authorities initially charged Guo Liang Ye and De Jin Ye with immigration-related offenses involving allegations that individuals without lawful immigration status were being housed and concealed from detection.

As the investigation progressed, prosecutors expanded the case.

A superseding indictment announced in November 2025 named four defendants: Guo Liang Ye, De Jin Ye, Feng Ye, and Maria Cruz-Cortes.

The indictment alleged a conspiracy involving the employment of unauthorized workers and included accusations concerning fraudulent employment documents, housing arrangements, and transportation.

Those allegations were broader than the misdemeanor offense to which Cruz-Cortes ultimately pleaded guilty.

Golden Apple Buffet – Guilty Plea Reveals Details About Restaurant Employment

The May 2026 guilty plea provided additional information about employment practices at Golden Apple Buffet.

According to reporting on the plea agreement, Cruz-Cortes admitted knowingly hiring an individual who lacked authorization to work in the United States.

The worker was employed washing dishes at the restaurant.

Court reporting described a demanding schedule of about 12 hours per day, six days per week.

That amounts to approximately 72 hours of work each week.

The individual reportedly lived in one of the residential properties associated with the investigation.

The plea agreement established criminal responsibility for the specific hiring offense Cruz-Cortes admitted. It did not establish that every allegation contained in the superseding indictment had been proven.

The distinction matters because federal indictments often describe broader alleged conduct than the offenses ultimately resolved through individual plea agreements.

Federal Judge Imposes Sentence

On July 2, 2026, Cruz-Cortes appeared for sentencing in federal court.

The judge imposed a time-served sentence and one year of supervised release.

The sentence included immigration-related conditions, including surrendering to immigration authorities for potential deportation proceedings.

According to contemporaneous courtroom reporting, the judge indicated that deportation could occur before the supervised-release period was completed.

The sentence did not impose an additional prison term beyond time already served.

The outcome illustrates the distinction between the penalties potentially available under federal criminal law and the punishment imposed after a defendant enters a guilty plea.

Federal judges consider the offense of conviction, applicable sentencing rules, individual circumstances, and arguments presented by prosecutors and defense counsel.

A guilty plea may resolve a defendant’s criminal case without resolving separate immigration proceedings.

For Cruz-Cortes, the criminal sentence and possible immigration consequences represent distinct legal matters.

Golden Apple Buffet – Allegations Involved Dozens of Workers

One of the most significant aspects of the Golden Apple Buffet investigation is the number of workers identified during the federal operation.

The November 2025 superseding indictment described an alleged conspiracy involving 37 unauthorized workers employed at the restaurant between May 3 and September 2, 2025.

Subsequent reporting on Cruz-Cortes’ plea agreement indicated that federal authorities encountered 44 unauthorized immigrants at locations connected to the operation.

Those figures describe different aspects of the investigation and should not be treated as interchangeable.

The indictment’s figure concerned the alleged employment conspiracy during a specified period. The larger figure was reported in connection with people discovered during the enforcement operation.

Prosecutors alleged that defendants arranged housing and transportation for workers and facilitated employment using fraudulent identification or immigration-related documentation.

The allegations also involved the federal employment eligibility verification process.

Employers in the United States generally must verify the identity and employment authorization of newly hired employees through Form I-9 procedures.

Federal law prohibits knowingly hiring or continuing to employ individuals who lack authorization to work.

The Golden Apple Buffet case demonstrates how an investigation initially centered on immigration status can expand to examine employer conduct, documentation, payroll practices, housing, and transportation.

However, allegations involving those activities do not establish that all defendants committed the offenses charged.

Golden Apple Buffet – Worker Housing Became a Major Focus

Federal investigators also examined residential properties associated with individuals working at the restaurant.

The September 2025 raids included two homes in St. Charles County where employees reportedly lived.

According to local reporting, workers were transported between residential locations and the restaurant.

The arrangements raised questions about the relationship between employment and housing.

When workers depend on an employer or individuals associated with an employer for both income and shelter, their circumstances may become more complicated.

Housing arrangements can affect workers’ independence, their ability to change jobs, and their willingness to report workplace concerns.

Those considerations are especially important when workers face potential immigration consequences.

Nevertheless, employer-associated housing is not automatically unlawful, and shared housing or employer-provided transportation does not, by itself, establish coercion, trafficking, or other criminal misconduct.

The available reporting does not establish that Golden Apple Buffet defendants were convicted of human trafficking.

An immigration attorney representing several workers told St. Louis Public Radio in November 2025 that the raids had not uncovered evidence of human trafficking or a criminal enterprise.

That distinction matters because immigration-related employment violations, labor-law violations, and human trafficking are different legal categories with different elements of proof.

What Happened to Golden Apple Buffet Restaurant?

Despite the initial disruption, Golden Apple Buffet resumed serving customers following the September 2025 operation.

Local television coverage in May and July 2026 described the restaurant as operating and attracting customers while the criminal proceedings continued.

The restaurant’s reopening did not end the federal investigation or determine the outcome of the charges against individuals associated with the business.

Similarly, the criminal case did not automatically establish wrongdoing by every restaurant employee.

The investigation focused on particular defendants and alleged conduct rather than the ordinary act of purchasing food or dining at the establishment.

The business’s ability to continue operating while individuals faced criminal proceedings illustrates how restaurant operations and individual criminal liability can proceed on separate tracks.

Golden Apple Buffet – What About the Other Defendants?

The superseding indictment identified Guo Liang Ye, De Jin Ye, Feng Ye, and Maria Cruz-Cortes.

Cruz-Cortes’ guilty plea resolved her admitted misdemeanor hiring offense, and she was sentenced in July 2026.

The indictment contained additional allegations against other defendants, including immigration-related conspiracy and document offenses.

At the time of the July sentencing coverage, proceedings involving Guo Liang Ye and De Jin Ye remained ongoing.

The available sources reviewed for this article do not establish the final disposition of every charge involving the remaining defendants as of November 16, 2026.

Accordingly, STL.News is not reporting that those individuals have been convicted, acquitted, or sentenced without confirmation of the relevant court records.

Every defendant is presumed innocent of pending criminal charges unless and until guilt is established through a guilty plea or conviction in court.

The government bears the burden of proving disputed criminal allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

Golden Apple Buffet – Why the Case Matters Beyond St. Charles

The Golden Apple Buffet investigation highlights several important issues affecting the restaurant industry nationwide.

Restaurants operate in a labor-intensive environment that depends on kitchen employees, dishwashers, servers, cooks, food preparation workers, and management personnel.

Businesses must balance staffing requirements, operating costs, workplace regulations, and federal employment eligibility requirements.

Federal law does not excuse unlawful employment practices because a restaurant faces staffing shortages or financial pressures.

At the same time, an investigation involving one restaurant should not be treated as evidence that similar misconduct is widespread throughout the industry.

The case illustrates the potential consequences when federal investigators suspect that employment arrangements violate immigration law.

It also demonstrates the importance of distinguishing among the roles of owners, managers, employees, and other individuals involved in restaurant operations.

Criminal responsibility must be established individually, based on the conduct and knowledge required by the applicable law.

For employers, the case underscores the importance of maintaining accurate employment eligibility records and implementing procedures designed to prevent unauthorized hiring.

For workers, it highlights the vulnerability that can arise when immigration status, employment, housing, and transportation become closely connected.

For customers and the broader community, it shows how a highly visible federal enforcement operation can affect a familiar local business while the legal process unfolds over many months.

A Case With Continuing Public Interest

The Golden Apple Buffet investigation began in September 2025 as a major federal enforcement operation.

It subsequently expanded into a criminal case involving multiple defendants and allegations concerning unauthorized employment, identification documents, worker housing, and transportation.

Maria Cruz-Cortes entered a guilty plea in May 2026, accepting responsibility for a specific federal employment offense.

Her July sentencing brought that portion of the criminal proceedings to a significant conclusion.

However, the plea should not be interpreted as proof of the entire alleged conspiracy or as a determination of guilt involving other defendants.

The case remains relevant because it raises broader questions about employer compliance, immigration enforcement, employee protections, and the legal responsibilities of individuals operating labor-intensive businesses.

For the St. Charles community, the investigation also illustrates how an established local restaurant can become the focus of a federal criminal case while continuing to serve customers.

STL.News will continue to distinguish established court outcomes from allegations and will report additional verified developments involving the remaining defendants as information becomes available.

Legal clarification: A guilty plea establishes guilt only for the offense the individual defendant admitted. All other defendants facing unresolved charges are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.