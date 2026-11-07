Global Stock Markets Weekly Update: Nov. 6, 2026

Global Stock Markets – Asian Technology Stocks Plunge, India Records Its Strongest Rally in Years, and European Markets Finish a Volatile Week With Mixed Results

LONDON, UK – November 7, 2026 (STL.News) Global Stock Markets – Global financial markets concluded the trading week of November 2–6, 2026, with substantial volatility, sharp regional divergence, and growing concerns about artificial intelligence investment, interest rates, international energy prices, and geopolitical uncertainty.

Japan and South Korea saw some of the week’s steepest stock market declines as investors sold shares of semiconductor manufacturers and other companies tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure. India moved sharply in the opposite direction, recording its strongest weekly stock market rally in nearly six years.

European financial markets experienced substantial selling pressure on Friday, although their performance for the full week was considerably more stable than that of several technology-heavy Asian exchanges.

The week’s market movements reflected several important developments, including the November 3 U.S. midterm elections, concerns about the financial returns from artificial intelligence infrastructure spending, declining crude oil prices, and a stronger-than-expected American employment report.

The contrasting performances demonstrated that international investors were not uniformly abandoning equities. Instead, some appeared to be reallocating capital among countries and industries with different economic characteristics and exposure to technology investment.

For American businesses and investors, including those operating in Missouri and the St. Louis metropolitan area, overseas financial markets provided important information about global economic expectations, international trade, financing costs, and investment sentiment.

Global Stock Markets – Closing Snapshot: November 6

The following table compares reported closing levels for major international stock market indexes on Friday, October 30, and Friday, November 6, 2026.

Market Index Oct. 30 Close Nov. 6 Close Weekly Change Japan Nikkei 225 63,290.11 57,434.77 -9.25% South Korea KOSPI 5,730.74 5,059.69 -11.71% India Nifty 50 23,053.10 25,030.35 +8.58% India BSE Sensex 74,459.53 81,028.02 +8.82% China Shanghai Composite 3,599.02 3,649.18 +1.39% Hong Kong Hang Seng 23,294.42 24,481.86 +5.10% Australia S&P/ASX 200 8,908.10 9,020.80 +1.27% United Kingdom FTSE 100 10,729.78 10,673.94 -0.52% Germany DAX 25,818.21 25,820.36 +0.01% France CAC 40 7,969.42 8,139.00 +2.13% Eurozone Euro Stoxx 50 6,131.31 6,170.49 +0.64%

Market Data Methodology: The October 30 and November 6 closing levels are drawn from The Close Report’s dated historical and daily market snapshots. Weekly percentage changes are calculated by dividing the November 6 closing level by the October 30 closing level, subtracting one, and multiplying by 100.

Reuters independently corroborates India’s approximate 8.6% Nifty gain and 8.8% Sensex gain, along with South Korea’s approximately 11.7% weekly decline.

The figures represent local-market index movements rather than investment returns converted into U.S. dollars. The distinction matters because currency fluctuations can increase or reduce the returns American investors experience from foreign securities.

Global Stock Markets – Japan’s Nikkei 225 Suffers a 9.25% Weekly Decline

Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed Friday at 57,434.77, compared with 63,290.11 on October 30.

The 5,855.34-point decline represented a weekly loss of about 9.25%.

Japan’s financial markets faced significant selling pressure as investors reassessed valuations of companies tied to semiconductor manufacturing, advanced computing, and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Japan occupies an important position in the international semiconductor supply chain. Its businesses manufacture specialized production equipment, advanced materials, electronic components, and industrial machinery used by semiconductor producers worldwide.

These companies have benefited from expanding international investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

However, the enormous financial commitments required to build AI data centers and purchase advanced computing equipment have raised questions about future profitability.

Investors increasingly want evidence that anticipated revenue growth will justify the substantial capital being committed to artificial intelligence development.

That reassessment contributed to selling across technology-related equities.

Japan’s export-oriented economy is also sensitive to currency movements and international demand.

A stronger yen can make Japanese exports more expensive overseas and reduce the domestic-currency value of foreign earnings.

The week’s performance demonstrated how quickly investor expectations can change when confidence in future corporate earnings weakens.

Global Stock Markets – South Korea’s KOSPI Falls Approximately 11.7%

South Korea posted an even larger weekly decline.

The KOSPI finished Friday at 5,059.69, compared with 5,730.74 on October 30.

The decline represented approximately 11.71% for the week.

Reuters reported that the KOSPI fell about 6% during Friday’s session after earlier, deeper losses.

A temporary circuit breaker was triggered as the market declined sharply.

South Korea is home to major semiconductor manufacturers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

These companies manufacture products used in computers, smartphones, data centers, and artificial intelligence systems.

Their importance to South Korea’s economy means that changes in semiconductor investment expectations can significantly influence the country’s broader financial markets.

The selling pressure reflected concerns about technology valuations and the financial returns expected from global AI infrastructure expansion.

South Korean economic officials held an emergency meeting as financial-market instability intensified.

The decline did not necessarily indicate that semiconductor demand had collapsed.

Instead, investors were reconsidering the valuations of companies whose future earnings depend partly on sustained AI investment.

The KOSPI’s performance illustrated the risks associated with stock markets concentrated in a relatively small number of technology-related industries.

Global Stock Markets – Taiwan Joins the Regional Technology Sell-Off

Taiwan also experienced substantial selling pressure.

Reuters reported that Taiwan’s stock market declined approximately 4.5% on Friday, reflecting weakness across semiconductor-related investments.

Taiwan is a major center for advanced semiconductor manufacturing and plays an essential role in supplying processors used in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smartphones, and other electronic products.

The island’s technology companies have benefited from rising international demand for advanced computing equipment.

However, that exposure also makes Taiwan’s financial markets sensitive to changes in expectations for AI-related capital expenditures.

The simultaneous declines in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan illustrated the interconnected nature of international semiconductor supply chains.

Although these countries manufacture different products and occupy different positions within the industry, their financial markets can respond to similar changes in investor expectations.

Global Stock Markets – India Records Its Strongest Weekly Rally Since 2021

India was one of the week’s strongest-performing major financial markets.

The Nifty 50 finished Friday at 25,030.35, gaining approximately 8.6% for the week.

The BSE Sensex closed at 81,028.02, advancing approximately 8.8%.

Reuters reported that these were the strongest weekly gains for India’s major stock market benchmarks since February 2021.

Friday’s gains were also substantial. The Nifty advanced 2.01%, while the Sensex gained 2.17%.

Both indexes posted their seventh straight gain.

Several developments supported the rally.

First, falling crude oil prices improved expectations for India’s economy.

India imports substantial quantities of petroleum. Lower international oil prices can reduce import expenses, ease inflationary pressures, and improve operating conditions for businesses.

Second, foreign institutional investors increased their purchases of Indian equities.

Reuters reported that foreign investors purchased approximately 150 billion rupees, or roughly $1.6 billion, in Indian shares on Thursday, their largest single-day net purchase in nearly six years.

Third, India’s stock market has less direct exposure to the capital-intensive AI infrastructure businesses that experienced heavy selling elsewhere.

Investors seeking alternatives to technology-heavy markets appeared increasingly interested in Indian equities.

The rally was broad-based.

Reuters reported that all 16 major Indian market sectors advanced during the week.

Financial stocks gained about 10.4%, while HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank posted substantial gains.

HDFC Bank gained approximately 13.8%, and ICICI Bank rose approximately 12.4%.

Reliance Industries advanced approximately 13.3% following favorable quarterly results.

India’s performance demonstrated that international market volatility does not necessarily produce uniform losses.

Differences in industry composition, energy dependence, foreign investment flows, and domestic economic conditions can produce sharply contrasting results.

Global Stock Markets – China and Hong Kong Finish the Week Higher

China’s Shanghai Composite finished Friday at 3,649.18, up from 3,599.02 a week earlier.

The calculated weekly gain was approximately 1.39%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced from 23,294.42 to 24,481.86, representing a weekly gain of approximately 5.10% in the dated closing-price series.

These gains contrasted with the substantial declines in Japan and South Korea.

China’s financial markets remain influenced by domestic economic activity, industrial production, consumer spending, government policy, and international trade conditions.

Hong Kong serves as an important international financial center connecting global investors with Chinese companies.

Its stock market is sensitive to international capital flows and changing expectations for China’s economy.

The positive weekly results demonstrated that investors were distinguishing between Asian markets rather than treating the entire region as a single investment category.

However, positive weekly returns did not mean that trading conditions were consistently favorable.

Both markets remained exposed to changing international investor sentiment and economic uncertainty.

Global Stock Markets – European Financial Markets Show Mixed Results

European stock exchanges experienced substantial volatility, particularly during Friday’s trading session.

Reuters reported that the STOXX Europe 600 fell approximately 1% on Friday, closing at 648.33.

Despite that decline, the broader European benchmark recorded a modest weekly advance.

European markets were less exposed to concentrated semiconductor selling across several Asian exchanges, although technology concerns still weighed on overall investor sentiment.

Insurance companies were among Friday’s weakest performers.

Reuters reported that European insurance stocks fell about 2.6%, partly after JPMorgan downgraded German reinsurers.

Travel-related shares performed comparatively well, supported by expectations that lower oil prices could benefit airlines and transportation businesses.

Germany’s DAX Finishes Nearly Unchanged

Germany’s DAX closed Friday at 25,820.36, compared with 25,818.21 on October 30.

The calculated weekly gain was approximately 0.01%, effectively leaving the index unchanged.

However, the DAX fell approximately 1.92% on Friday.

Germany’s economy depends heavily on manufacturing, industrial exports, automotive production, and international trade.

Changes in global demand can significantly influence expectations for German corporate earnings.

Lower energy prices may eventually benefit energy-intensive manufacturers, though those advantages depend on how long prices stay low and on broader economic conditions.

The DAX’s weekly performance demonstrated the importance of distinguishing a sharp one-day decline from the completed week’s results.

Britain’s FTSE 100 Declines 0.52%

Britain’s FTSE 100 closed Friday at 10,673.94, down from 10,729.78 a week earlier.

The weekly decline was approximately 0.52%.

Friday’s session produced a larger loss of approximately 1.01%.

The FTSE 100 includes major businesses operating in banking, energy, pharmaceuticals, mining, consumer products, and international financial services.

Many generate substantial revenue outside the United Kingdom, making the benchmark sensitive to global economic developments and currency movements.

British investors also continued evaluating the outlook for interest rates and borrowing costs.

Monetary policy affects mortgage rates, corporate financing, consumer spending, and financial asset valuations.

France’s CAC 40 Gains 2.13%

France’s CAC 40 finished Friday at 8,139.00, compared with 7,969.42 on October 30.

The calculated weekly gain was approximately 2.13%.

Friday’s trading session nevertheless produced a decline of approximately 0.81%.

The positive weekly performance contrasted with Britain’s modest decline and Germany’s essentially unchanged result.

France’s benchmark includes major international businesses operating in luxury goods, industrial manufacturing, energy, financial services, and consumer products.

These industries can respond differently to changes in economic growth expectations, currency values, and international investment conditions.

Euro Stoxx 50 Advances 0.64%

The Euro Stoxx 50 finished Friday at 6,170.49, up from 6,131.31 a week earlier.

The calculated weekly advance was approximately 0.64%.

The benchmark declined approximately 0.98% during Friday’s session.

The positive weekly result showed that major eurozone companies retained some gains despite renewed selling pressure at the end of the week.

Global Stock Markets – Australia Records a Weekly Advance

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 closed Friday at 9,020.80, compared with 8,908.10 on October 30.

The calculated weekly gain was approximately 1.27%.

Friday’s session fell by about 0.49%.

Australia’s financial markets are influenced by banking conditions, mining activity, commodity prices, domestic interest rates, and economic demand from China.

Major Australian companies operate in industries closely connected to international industrial production and trade.

The positive weekly performance provided another example of regional differences in global financial markets.

Global Stock Markets – U.S. Midterm Elections Influence Global Investor Sentiment

The November 3 U.S. midterm elections were among the week’s most consequential political developments.

Democratic victories gave the party control of both chambers of Congress, changing expectations about the direction of American legislative policy.

Reuters reported that the election results contributed to concerns about possible additional scrutiny of artificial intelligence infrastructure development.

Investors considered whether future policy changes could affect data-center construction, energy requirements, and the financial outlook for AI-related investments.

However, these were expectations about possible policy changes, not evidence that new restrictions had already been enacted.

The technology sell-off also reflected concerns that existed before the election, particularly elevated valuations and the enormous capital spending required for AI infrastructure.

The market reaction therefore cannot be attributed to the election alone.

Instead, it reflected a combination of political uncertainty, valuation concerns, investment positioning, and changing expectations for future corporate earnings.

Global Stock Markets – Crude Oil Prices Experience a Sharp Weekly Decline

Energy markets experienced substantial volatility during the week.

Reuters reported that Brent crude futures settled Friday at $98.32 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $90.83.

Brent fell about 17% for the week, while WTI fell about 13%.

The declines reflected changing expectations about geopolitical risks, petroleum supplies, and the possibility of reduced conflict involving Iran.

Some investors expected the U.S. election results to increase pressure for diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.

Those expectations helped push oil prices lower.

However, uncertainty remained about international shipping security and future petroleum supplies.

Reports of attacks involving commercial vessels near important Middle Eastern shipping routes renewed concerns about potential disruptions.

The sharp decline in oil prices was particularly important for countries that import substantial quantities of petroleum.

India benefited from expectations of lower energy import costs.

For oil-producing countries and petroleum companies, falling prices can reduce revenue expectations and influence future investment decisions.

The week’s developments showed how quickly geopolitical events and shifting economic expectations can affect international commodity markets.

U.S. Employment Report Adds to Interest-Rate Uncertainty

Friday’s U.S. employment report introduced another important consideration for international investors.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the American economy added 165,000 nonfarm payroll jobs during October.

The unemployment rate stood at 4.1%.

Employment increased in professional and business services, health care, and transportation and warehousing.

Professional and business services added about 70,000 jobs, health care added about 42,000, and transportation and warehousing gained about 25,000.

The stronger-than-expected employment figures suggested that the American labor market remained relatively resilient.

However, continued labor-market strength can complicate expectations for Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Investors considered whether economic conditions might justify keeping interest rates elevated or potentially tightening monetary policy.

U.S. interest rates influence international financial conditions because Treasury securities compete with other investments for global capital.

Higher American yields can attract investment into dollar-denominated assets.

A stronger dollar can increase financing costs for foreign businesses and governments that borrow in U.S. currency.

Consequently, the employment report had implications extending well beyond Wall Street.

Artificial Intelligence Remains a Central Market Concern

The week’s international technology sell-off highlighted growing questions about the financial economics of artificial intelligence.

Technology companies have invested heavily in data centers, advanced semiconductors, electrical infrastructure, networking equipment, and specialized computing systems.

These investments are intended to support the development and commercial deployment of AI applications.

However, investors increasingly want evidence that substantial spending commitments will produce sufficient revenue and earnings.

A company can operate in a promising industry and still see its stock price decline sharply if investors believe its valuation has become excessive.

That distinction is important when evaluating the week’s market movements.

The declines in Japan and South Korea did not establish that artificial intelligence had lost its commercial importance.

Instead, they reflected changing expectations about valuations, profitability, and the pace of infrastructure investment.

Because semiconductor supply chains span numerous countries, shifts in AI spending expectations can affect financial markets worldwide.

What Global Market Volatility Means for St. Louis Businesses

International financial developments can influence businesses operating in Missouri and the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Manufacturers that depend on imported components may be affected by currency fluctuations and changing international supply-chain costs.

Transportation businesses and companies purchasing petroleum-based products may eventually benefit from lower energy prices.

However, those savings depend on supplier contracts, regional pricing, and how long lower wholesale prices persist.

Technology businesses investing in artificial intelligence may also be affected by changes in semiconductor prices, financing conditions, and expectations for computing infrastructure.

International market volatility can influence corporate investment decisions, particularly for businesses operating across multiple countries.

American investors holding international mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, or retirement portfolios may experience changes in investment values.

The week’s contrasting performances demonstrated that international diversification does not eliminate risk, although different markets can respond very differently to the same economic developments.

What Investors Should Watch Next Week

The trading week of November 9–13 will provide another opportunity to assess whether international financial markets are beginning to stabilize.

Technology and semiconductor stocks will remain important indicators of investor confidence, particularly in Japan, South Korea, and the United States.

Expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate policy could influence international bond yields and currency markets.

Crude oil prices will remain important for energy-importing economies and businesses sensitive to transportation costs.

Investors will also monitor whether India’s strong rally can continue following unusually large foreign investment inflows.

European economic conditions, Chinese industrial activity, and central-bank policy developments will provide additional information about the broader global economic outlook.

Conclusion: Global Markets End a Divided Week

International financial markets ended the week of November 2–6, 2026, with sharply contrasting results.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell about 9.25%, while South Korea’s KOSPI fell about 11.7%.

India moved in the opposite direction, with the Nifty 50 gaining approximately 8.6% and the Sensex advancing approximately 8.8%.

European financial markets produced mixed results. Germany’s DAX finished essentially unchanged, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell about 0.52%, France’s CAC 40 gained about 2.13%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 advanced about 0.64%.

The week’s major developments included the international technology sell-off, U.S. midterm election results, falling crude oil prices, and stronger-than-expected American employment growth.

Together, these events demonstrated how closely international financial markets are connected through technology, energy, trade, and investment capital.

The central question heading into the next trading week is whether investors regain confidence in technology-related growth expectations or continue reallocating capital toward markets offering different valuations and economic conditions.

For American businesses and investors, overseas financial market performance remains an important indicator of the broader international economic environment.

Financial Disclaimer

This article is published by STL.News for general financial news, economic analysis, and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial planning guidance, or a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security, commodity, or financial instrument.

Financial markets involve risks, including the potential loss of invested capital. Readers should conduct independent research and consult qualified financial professionals before making investment decisions.