Global Stock Markets Today: November 5, 2026

Global Stock Markets – Asian semiconductor stocks plunge while Hong Kong and European equities advance as investors react to the U.S. midterm elections, falling oil prices, and concerns about artificial intelligence spending.

ST. LOUIS, MO – November 5, 2026 (STL.News) Global stock markets delivered sharply contrasting performances today across Asia and Europe as investors responded to the Democratic Party’s victory in both chambers of Congress, a dramatic decline in crude oil prices, and growing uncertainty about the future of artificial intelligence investments.

South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan saw substantial selling pressure Thursday, November 5, particularly among semiconductor manufacturers and companies tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure. Meanwhile, Hong Kong, mainland China, Australia, and several other international markets advanced.

European equities also moved higher during early Thursday trading, supported by expectations that lower energy prices could ease inflationary pressures and reduce operating expenses for businesses.

The market movements followed Wednesday’s substantial rally on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 1,500 points after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

However, the positive reaction was far from universal.

Technology companies connected to artificial intelligence infrastructure faced selling pressure as investors considered whether a Democratic-controlled Congress could increase scrutiny of data center construction, electricity consumption, and the substantial financial commitments associated with AI development.

Crude oil prices also experienced significant volatility as traders reassessed the geopolitical outlook for the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.

The resulting activity demonstrated how American political developments can influence international equities, commodities, currencies, and investment expectations.

Global Stock Markets Today: Major Index Snapshot

Global Stock Markets: The following figures reflect November 5, 2026, Asian closing results and early European trading quotations. The figures were compiled from Reuters, Associated Press, and exchange-sourced market reporting.

Country or Region Major Index Reported Change South Korea KOSPI -5.28% Japan Nikkei 225 -1.79% Taiwan TAIEX -3.20% Hong Kong Hang Seng +3.67% China Shanghai Composite +0.10% China Shenzhen Component +1.19% Australia S&P/ASX 200 +2.61% Japan TOPIX +1.16% Germany DAX +0.6% France CAC 40 +1.2% United Kingdom FTSE 100 +1.0%

Market Data Note: The Asian figures represent completed November 5 trading sessions. The Hang Seng closed at 24,796.98, gaining 877.48 points, or 3.67%. European percentages reflect early Thursday trading, not final closing results.

The snapshot shows a sharp divergence between semiconductor-heavy markets and broader international equities.

Markets with substantial exposure to artificial intelligence infrastructure fell sharply, while others benefited from expectations of lower energy costs and potential changes in American economic policy.

Global Stock Markets – South Korean Stocks Plunge as Semiconductor Shares Fall

Global Stock Markets – South Korea experienced one of the sharpest declines among major international stock markets Thursday.

The benchmark KOSPI fell 5.28% to close at 5,383.80.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, two of the world’s most important memory-chip manufacturers, experienced substantial selling pressure.

The Associated Press reported Samsung fell about 7.6% and SK Hynix fell about 9.4%.

Both companies supply memory chips used in artificial intelligence systems, advanced computing equipment, data centers, and consumer electronics.

The declines reflected concerns that a Democratic-controlled Congress could increase scrutiny of the rapidly expanding American artificial intelligence industry.

Technology companies have committed substantial capital to building data centers and buying advanced processors, memory chips, and supporting equipment.

However, data center development has become a growing political issue because of electricity consumption, infrastructure requirements, financing costs, and concerns about rising utility bills.

Investors are considering whether additional oversight or restrictions could affect future construction and investment.

During Thursday’s trading, sharp selling triggered temporary program-trading curbs in South Korea.

The measures temporarily restricted certain automated selling activity during unusually volatile market conditions. They did not suspend all stock exchange trading.

The episode demonstrated how sensitive semiconductor valuations have become to expectations about future American technology spending.

Global Stock Markets – Japanese Technology Stocks Experience Heavy Losses

Global Stock Markets – Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.79%, closing at 61,077.90.

The losses were concentrated among semiconductor equipment manufacturers and companies with substantial exposure to artificial intelligence investments.

Tokyo Electron, a major supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, declined approximately 9.5%.

Advantest, which manufactures equipment used to test advanced computer chips, fell approximately 15%.

SoftBank Group also experienced substantial selling pressure, declining approximately 6.9%.

However, Japan’s broader TOPIX index advanced 1.16%, closing at 3,940.39.

The difference between the two indexes was significant.

The Nikkei’s exposure to influential technology companies contributed to its decline, while other segments of the Japanese market performed considerably better.

The contrasting results suggested that investors were reducing exposure to selected technology businesses rather than abandoning Japanese equities altogether.

Global Stock Markets – Taiwan Stocks Decline as AI Concerns Spread

Global Stock Markets – Taiwan’s TAIEX declined 3.20%, closing at 41,574.72.

Taiwan occupies a central position in the global semiconductor supply chain, manufacturing advanced chips used in artificial intelligence, computers, smartphones, and other electronic devices.

Consequently, changes in expectations for American technology spending can significantly influence Taiwanese financial markets.

Thursday’s decline reflected concerns that increased political scrutiny of data centers could slow future semiconductor demand.

However, investors should distinguish between market expectations and confirmed changes in corporate spending.

No established industrywide cancellation of artificial intelligence infrastructure investment has resulted from the election.

Instead, investors are reassessing the risks associated with high valuations and substantial future capital expenditures.

Global Stock Markets – Hong Kong and Chinese Markets Advance

Global Stock Markets – While several semiconductor-heavy Asian markets declined, Hong Kong experienced substantial gains.

The Hang Seng Index closed Thursday, November 5, at 24,796.98, advancing 877.48 points, or 3.67%.

Chinese technology and consumer-oriented companies benefited from improving investor sentiment.

Alibaba and Meituan attracted buying interest as investors weighed whether the Democratic victory could eventually affect U.S.-China trade relations.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that the Hang Seng Tech Index advanced approximately 4.5% during an earlier trading session.

Mainland Chinese markets also outperformed semiconductor-heavy markets elsewhere in Asia.

The Shanghai Composite closed at 3,689.91, gaining approximately 0.10%.

The Shenzhen Component advanced 1.19%, closing at 11,471.09.

The gains reflected optimism that changes in Washington could eventually lead to adjustments in trade relationships between the United States and China.

However, the election results do not automatically reverse existing tariffs or guarantee improved diplomatic relations.

President Donald Trump retains significant executive authority over trade policy, and any changes would depend on future negotiations, legislation, and government decisions.

Nevertheless, investors appeared encouraged by the possibility of reduced trade tensions.

Global Stock Markets – Australia and Other Asian Markets Move Higher

Global Stock Markets – Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 2.61%, closing at 9,065.10.

India’s Sensex was approximately 2% higher during an intraday observation reported by the Associated Press.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index also advanced during Thursday’s trading.

These gains contrasted sharply with losses in semiconductor-heavy markets.

The difference suggested that investors were adjusting their portfolios based on changing expectations for individual industries rather than responding uniformly to the American election results.

Companies less dependent on artificial intelligence infrastructure spending generally faced fewer immediate concerns than semiconductor manufacturers.

Global Stock Markets – European Stock Markets Open Higher

European equities advanced during early Thursday trading.

Germany’s DAX increased approximately 0.6% to 26,598.03.

France’s CAC 40 gained approximately 1.2% to 8,276.55.

The United Kingdom’s FTSE 100 advanced approximately 1% to 10,935.08.

These were early-session quotations, not final November 5 closing levels.

Reuters reported that the broader STOXX Europe 600 advanced approximately 0.7% during Thursday’s morning session.

European investors were encouraged by the possibility that lower crude oil prices could eventually reduce business expenses and ease inflationary pressure.

Many European economies depend heavily on imported energy, making them sensitive to international oil and natural gas prices.

Lower energy costs can benefit manufacturers, transportation companies, retailers, and consumers.

However, the positive market reaction was not universal.

European semiconductor equipment manufacturers remained exposed to concerns about artificial intelligence investment.

Defense-related businesses also faced uncertainty surrounding future military spending and the direction of international conflicts.

The Bank of England’s monetary policy announcement was another important development influencing European investor expectations.

Global Stock Markets – Democratic Victory in Congress Influences Global Markets

The Democratic Party’s victory in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate was one of the most important developments influencing international investor expectations.

The election represented a significant political setback for President Trump and the Republican Party.

Investors are evaluating how Democratic control of Congress could affect trade policy, government spending, technology oversight, and American foreign policy.

However, the newly elected Congress will not assume office until January 2027.

Consequently, Thursday’s market reaction reflects expectations about future political developments rather than legislative changes already implemented.

A Democratic-controlled Congress could increase oversight of the administration and potentially complicate certain policy initiatives.

Nevertheless, the president retains substantial constitutional authority, including veto power and important responsibilities involving foreign affairs.

Political gridlock can limit the likelihood of major legislative changes, but it can also create uncertainty surrounding federal spending, government funding, and fiscal policy.

Investors will continue monitoring these issues as the transition to the new Congress approaches.

Global Stock Markets – Oil Prices Plunge as Investors Reassess Iran Conflict

Crude oil reacted dramatically to the election results.

Brent crude fell approximately 8.7% Wednesday, settling near $94.62 per barrel.

The decline reflected speculation that the Democratic victory could increase political pressure on the Trump administration to reduce tensions surrounding the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The conflict has contributed to elevated energy prices and uncertainty about international oil supplies.

Reuters reported that Brent had declined approximately 20% during the week, putting it on course for an exceptionally large weekly percentage loss if the decline persisted through Friday.

However, oil prices fluctuated during Thursday’s trading.

Dow Jones Newswires reported front-month Brent crude futures trading near $93.85 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate near $86.93 during early Asian trading.

Those quotations represented intraday observations, not final daily settlement prices.

This distinction matters because Wednesday’s substantial decline should not be confused with Thursday’s trading activity.

The underlying geopolitical conflict remains unresolved.

Expectations of reduced military escalation should not be interpreted as confirmation of a ceasefire or peace agreement.

Energy markets remain vulnerable to military developments, shipping disruptions, production decisions, and changes in global demand.

Global Stock Markets – Lower Energy Prices Could Benefit St. Louis Businesses

Global Stock Markets – A sustained decline in crude oil prices could have important implications for businesses and consumers throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Transportation companies, manufacturers, distributors, restaurants, and retailers all depend on energy in different ways.

Lower fuel expenses can reduce transportation and delivery costs, potentially benefiting businesses operating with narrow profit margins.

Restaurants could eventually experience lower distribution expenses, while manufacturers may benefit from reduced operating costs.

Consumers could also benefit if declining crude oil prices lead to lower gasoline prices.

However, retail gasoline prices do not necessarily decline immediately or by the same percentage as crude oil futures.

Refining costs, inventories, transportation expenses, and regional supply conditions influence pump prices.

Furthermore, the economic benefits depend on whether the decline in energy prices proves sustainable.

Global Stock Markets – Gold, Treasury Yields, and the U.S. Dollar

Global Stock Markets – Financial markets also experienced significant movements outside equities.

Gold strengthened during Thursday’s Asian trading as investors responded to changing economic expectations, declining Treasury yields, and a weaker U.S. dollar.

Dow Jones Newswires reported spot gold trading near $4,133.55 per ounce during an early-session observation.

Reuters reported that the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield declined toward approximately 4.87% during Asian trading.

Bond prices generally rise when yields fall.

Lower Treasury yields can influence borrowing costs, stock valuations, mortgage rates, and expectations for Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The U.S. dollar also weakened against several major currencies following the election.

Reuters reported the euro trading near $1.1273 during the Asian session.

The combination of stronger precious metals, lower Treasury yields, and declining crude oil demonstrated how investors were adjusting portfolios across multiple asset classes.

Global Stock Markets – Wall Street Rallies Following Election Results

Global Stock Markets – American stock markets advanced sharply Wednesday following the Democratic victory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 3%, up more than 1,500 points.

The S&P 500 advanced approximately 1.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained approximately 1.4%.

The rally reflected improving investor sentiment and expectations that divided government could constrain some major policy initiatives.

However, technology-related investments experienced mixed performances.

Major technology companies attracted buying interest, while some data center operators and semiconductor-related businesses declined.

Reuters reported that solar-related stocks also benefited from expectations that Democratic lawmakers could support renewable energy development.

The contrasting performances highlighted the growing gap between the broader stock market and businesses that depend on continued rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Global Stock Markets – What Investors Should Watch Next

Global Stock Markets – Several developments could shape global financial markets in the coming trading sessions.

First, crude oil prices remain a major concern.

A sustained decline could ease inflationary pressure and support consumer spending, but renewed geopolitical tensions could reverse recent losses.

Second, investors will monitor artificial intelligence spending.

Technology companies have committed substantial resources to data centers, advanced processors, memory chips, and supporting infrastructure.

Changes in expected investment growth could affect semiconductor manufacturers worldwide.

Third, international trade policy will remain important.

Businesses and investors will watch for signs that the shifting political balance in Washington could influence tariffs and trade negotiations.

Finally, economic data and Federal Reserve expectations will continue affecting financial markets.

The October U.S. employment report is scheduled for release Friday, November 6, providing additional information about labor market conditions and the broader economic outlook.

Global Stock Markets Today: November 5 Outlook

Global Stock Markets – The November 5 international trading session demonstrated how quickly American political developments can influence financial markets worldwide.

South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan suffered substantial semiconductor-related losses.

Hong Kong, mainland China, Australia, and several other Asian markets advanced, while European equities opened higher.

Crude oil remained significantly below its levels earlier in the week, while Treasury yields declined and the U.S. dollar weakened.

The market reaction reflected changing expectations about American trade policy, the Iran conflict, artificial intelligence investment, and the economic implications of Democratic control of Congress.

However, investors should distinguish between confirmed developments and expectations about future policy.

The election results are established, but their long-term economic consequences remain uncertain.

The most important question is whether lower energy prices and improving sentiment toward certain industries can offset continued weakness in technology-related investments.

For American investors, Thursday’s overseas trading provides an important indication of the economic and political forces influencing international financial markets.

Global stock markets today, November 5, 2026, reflect a divided investment environment in which falling energy prices, political uncertainty, and changing expectations for artificial intelligence spending are producing sharply different results across international markets.

The coming trading sessions will help determine whether these movements represent a temporary reaction to the U.S. elections or the beginning of a more sustained adjustment in global investment expectations.

Sources: Reuters, Associated Press, Dow Jones Newswires, and exchange-sourced Asian market reporting dated November 4–5, 2026. Asian index figures represent completed trading sessions unless otherwise identified. European figures reflect early trading rather than final closing values. Commodity and currency prices are time-specific observations.

Financial Disclaimer: This article is published by STL.News is for general news and informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial recommendations, or an endorsement of any security, commodity, or investment strategy. Financial markets involve risk, and readers should consult qualified financial professionals before making investment decisions.