US National Debt Passes $40 Trillion Mark: What It Means

WASHINGTON, DC — August 20, 2026 (STL.News) The United States has crossed a financial threshold once considered almost unimaginable: the national debt has surpassed $40 trillion, intensifying concerns about federal spending, rising interest costs, and the government’s ability to manage its finances without putting additional pressure on taxpayers and financial markets.

U.S. Treasury data showed total federal debt reaching approximately $40.047 trillion, including roughly $32.266 trillion in debt held by the public and $7.782 trillion in intragovernmental holdings.

Crossing $40 trillion does not mean the United States is suddenly bankrupt, nor does it mean Washington must repay $40 trillion immediately.

But the milestone matters.

The federal government continues to run large annual deficits, existing debt must continually be refinanced, and interest expenses have become one of Washington’s highest costs. At the same time, investors are demanding higher yields to lend the government money.

Those factors make the debt’s trajectory potentially more consequential than the headline number itself.

What exactly is the $40 trillion national debt?

The national debt represents accumulated federal borrowing, resulting primarily from years when government spending exceeded revenue.

It consists of two broad categories.

Debt held by the public includes Treasury securities held by investors, banks, pension funds, mutual funds, the Federal Reserve, foreign governments, and other domestic and international holders.

Intragovernmental debt represents Treasury securities held by federal government accounts, including certain trust funds.

The Treasury Department’s Debt to the Penny database tracks total outstanding federal debt daily.

To understand the government’s impact on financial markets, economists often focus on debt held by the public rather than the larger gross-debt figure.

The Congressional Budget Office projects debt held by the public at approximately 101% of gross domestic product in 2026.

In other words, publicly held federal debt is now approximately equal to an entire year’s output of the U.S. economy.

America’s debt has grown rapidly.

Perhaps more striking than the $40 trillion figure is how quickly the country reached it.

Federal debt stood at approximately $19.95 trillion when President Donald Trump first entered office in January 2017, meaning gross debt has roughly doubled in less than a decade.

Responsibility for that increase spans multiple administrations and Congresses controlled by both political parties.

The causes include structural budget deficits, tax and spending decisions, growing Social Security and Medicare costs, military spending, emergency expenditures and extraordinary federal borrowing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic represented a particularly dramatic period of borrowing as Congress and both the Trump and Biden administrations approved trillions of dollars in economic relief.

But the government continued running large deficits after the emergency ended.

That distinction is important.

America’s debt problem is no longer primarily the consequence of a single recession, war or emergency. The federal government now routinely spends substantially more than it collects, even outside a conventional economic crisis.

Another $1.9 trillion deficit projected.

The Congressional Budget Office expects the federal budget deficit to reach approximately $1.9 trillion in fiscal 2026.

Federal spending is projected at about $7.4 trillion, compared with approximately $5.6 trillion in revenue.

That means crossing $40 trillion is unlikely to be a temporary peak.

Under CBO’s baseline projections, deficits continue to rise and reach about $3.1 trillion annually by 2036.

Debt held by the public is projected to rise to 120% of GDP by 2036, surpassing the previous post-World War II record.

CBO’s longer-term outlook is considerably more troubling.

Under current-law projections, publicly held debt could reach approximately 175% of GDP by 2056.

CBO has characterized the country’s long-term fiscal trajectory as unsustainable.

The real problem may be interest

A large economy can carry a large amount of debt.

The more immediate question is how much it costs to service that debt.

For many years, historically low interest rates allowed Washington to borrow enormous amounts relatively cheaply.

That environment has changed.

Investors have recently demanded higher returns to hold longer-term Treasury securities, increasing the government’s cost of issuing new debt and refinancing securities as they mature.

The 30-year Treasury yield climbed this week to about 5.34%, its highest level since 2007, before declining after the Treasury Department announced increased long-term bond buybacks.

Higher rates eventually work their way through the government’s enormous debt portfolio.

CBO estimates federal net interest spending at approximately $1 trillion in 2026.

By 2036, it projects annual net interest costs of approximately $2.1 trillion.

That is money Washington cannot simultaneously spend on defense, infrastructure, healthcare, education or other priorities without collecting additional revenue or borrowing even more.

Why $40 trillion matters to ordinary Americans

The federal debt may seem distant from household finances, but sustained government borrowing can eventually affect consumers through financial markets.

When Treasury yields increase, they influence borrowing costs throughout the economy.

Mortgage rates, corporate bonds, commercial loans and numerous other forms of credit are priced directly or indirectly against Treasury securities.

That does not mean a higher national debt automatically raises mortgage rates.

Inflation expectations, Federal Reserve policy, economic growth, geopolitical risk and investor demand also play major roles.

But when the government must continually sell enormous amounts of debt, investors may demand higher yields to absorb that supply.

That possibility has become increasingly important.

Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasury securities declined in June, including reductions by Japan, the United Kingdom and China.

The development does not mean foreign investors are abandoning U.S. government debt, which remains central to global financial markets.

It does mean Washington can no longer assume unlimited demand at increasingly low interest rates.

The bond market is beginning to send a message.

The $40 trillion milestone comes during an unusually important period for global bond markets.

Long-term government yields have recently risen across several major economies as investors weigh inflation, fiscal deficits, government borrowing and geopolitical risks.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield recently approached 4.7%, while long-term yields reached levels not seen since before the 2008 financial crisis.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent responded Wednesday by announcing an increase in Treasury buybacks of longer-dated securities.

The Treasury plans to double certain liquidity-support purchases involving 10- to 30-year maturities from $2 billion to at least $4 billion per operation.

Markets reacted quickly.

The 30-year yield fell from its 19-year high, while the 10-year Treasury yield declined to approximately 4.66%.

The intervention doesn’t solve the federal debt problem.

It does demonstrate how sensitive policymakers and markets have become to conditions in the Treasury market.

Read an article titled “The Bond Market Flashes a Warning for Stocks” that STL.News published earlier today.

Could the United States default?

Not because the debt crossed $40 trillion.

The United States issues debt in its own currency and operates the world’s largest sovereign bond market. Treasury securities remain a fundamental component of global finance and are widely used as reserves and collateral.

A fiscal crisis therefore isn’t automatically triggered by crossing a particular round number.

The larger risk develops gradually.

If investors become increasingly concerned about inflation, deficits, or fiscal management, they can demand higher yields.

Higher yields increase government interest expenses.

Higher interest expenses increase deficits.

Larger deficits require additional borrowing.

Additional borrowing can then place further upward pressure on interest costs.

Economists and bond investors watch that feedback loop closely.

Can Washington cut spending?

In theory, reducing deficits is straightforward: spend less, collect more revenue or use some combination of the two.

Politically, it is much harder.

Some of the largest federal spending programs — particularly Social Security, Medicare and other mandatory programs — have large constituencies and are difficult to change.

CBO expects spending on Social Security and Medicare, combined with growing interest costs, to contribute substantially to rising federal expenditures over the coming decade.

Meanwhile, major tax increases face their own political resistance.

Reducing deficits significantly would therefore require choices affecting programs, taxes or both.

Neither political party has demonstrated sustained success at closing the structural gap.

$40 trillion is a warning, not a deadline

The United States reaching $40 trillion in national debt does not mean an economic collapse is imminent.

No economic rule says $40 trillion is safe while $40.1 trillion creates a crisis.

The milestone instead illustrates the speed and scale of America’s deteriorating fiscal position.

More meaningful indicators include debt relative to GDP, annual deficits, federal interest expenses, Treasury yields, and investor demand for government securities.

Right now, several of those indicators are moving in an uncomfortable direction.

CBO projects debt continuing to climb faster than the economy, annual deficits remaining historically large and net interest costs roughly doubling over the coming decade.

At the same time, bond investors have recently demanded higher yields for lending Washington money.

America can continue borrowing.

The increasingly important question is at what price.

Crossing $40 trillion won’t by itself determine the country’s economic future. But if deficits continue near $2 trillion or more annually while refinancing costs remain elevated, the next trillion-dollar milestone may arrive considerably faster — and each additional dollar of debt could become increasingly expensive to carry.

Editor’s note: National debt figures change daily as the Treasury issues and redeems securities. Figures in this report reflect Treasury and other data available at the time of publication.