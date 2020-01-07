Global Luxury Real Estate Membership Community REALM™ Begin Onboarding First Members

NEW YORK (STL.News) – REALM™ begins onboarding elite real estate professionals to its unique membership-based global luxury community this month with a strong platform in service to real estate professionals at the highest level. REALM Founder Julie Faupel together with Katie Brockman, Chief Revenue Officer/Group Publisher Luxe Interiors + Design announced a dynamic partnership between the two luxury brands providing proprietary online content to members of the REALM community.

REALM is the luxury real estate technology community that is founded and inspired by leading luxury real estate professionals across the globe to leverage human connections and power agent productivity in the luxury sector through networking and insight. REALM offers members and their clients access to listings, elite global events, experiences and resources such as proprietary content and intelligence with the sole mission of adding unmatched value to the agent relationships.

“The global luxury real estate category is a multi-trillion dollar industry,” says Faupel. REALM was created by a consortium of the finest luxury professionals in this industry who recognize service to clients as their highest goal. Customizable content is a key aspect of the value of membership in REALM, and we could not have found a stronger partner than the creative team at Sandow.”

“We are thrilled to announce a new and innovative content partnership with REALM crafted to deepen the agents’ relationships with their clients,” says Brockman. “By harnessing our deep knowledge of architecture + design and combining it with our editorial expertise, we will create engaging, curated content filled with a diverse range of articles from Luxe.”

“Each story will be sharable,” says Faupel, allowing real estate professionals to customize the content to suit the various passions of their clients—encouraging conversation, exploration and discovery. Luxe and REALM both understand how critical customization is in today’s market. We know this presents a huge value to our members.”

In addition to the dozens of monthly stories relevant to the real estate, design and style industries, REALM members will have access to actionable and undeniably powerful intelligence from sources including Wealth X, the global leader in delivering the most respected data on the world’s wealthiest individuals available today.

REALM founding partner, Gary Gold of Hilton & Hyland, last month sold Chartwell, California’s most expensive home, listed at $198 million in Bel-Air. “To be able to manage all the opportunities we have is the biggest challenge of any real estate agent who is successful,” says Gold. “Besides my own sphere of influence, I get more business from agents than any other source. REALM has given me a new tool to meet the people I don’t know. When you take REALM’s artificial intelligence and then apply human intelligence to that, there is money to be made.”

Joining with Faupel to help develop this depth of REALM’s powerful impact on its members is industry leader Brennan Buckley. As a REALM Founding Partner, Buckley joins the leadership team from Iowa Realty, a Home Services of America company, where he most recently served as president during his nearly 15 year tenure with the firm.

“What is compelling about REALM,” says Buckley, “is that we offer our members the highest level of support available today by harnessing the power of global relationships with the most sophisticated economic intelligence available. Our members have direct access to over three million profiles of high net worth and ultrahigh net worth individuals from over 190 countries around the globe.”

REALM is the brainchild of Founder, Julie Faupel, owner of Jackson Hole Real Estate Associates, a past winner of Christie’s International Real Estate Affiliate of the Year award in 2011 and 2014.

Working with a team of strategic global real estate and technology leaders, investors and visionary futurists, Faupel tasked Silicon Valley engineers to create a unique curated luxury lifestyle software integrating Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence that aggregates and secures data improving the holistic real estate experience for real estate professionals and their clients with the highest degree of security and privacy.

Early adopters and collaborators with REALM include real estate professionals and industry leaders from across the U.S. led by agents from Brown Harris Stevens, Strand Hill Properties, Richardson Properties, Hilton & Hyland, Slifer Smith and Frampton and Landvest. Real estate professionals who share Faupel’s industry changing vision can inquire about REALM membership at https://www.realm-global.com to learn more.

About REALM

REALM is the first-ever collaborative, lifestyle-matching venture in real estate that enables its member-agents to greater productivity and relationship enhancement through the power of data. REALM connects discerning clientele and their advisors through a patent-pending matching platform and bespoke experiences customized to enhance relationships. REALM uses an “open” platform, which will work with various CRMs to optimize members’ client lists while working in a secure, encrypted environment. To learn more, go to https://www.realm-global.com

About Luxe Interiors + Design

Luxe Interiors + Design is the unrivaled regional architecture + design authority. Built upon the unique platform of being both globally inspired yet locally sourced—currently spanning 14 local editions as well as delivering nationally—Luxe reaches a highly discerning audience of design aficionados. Speaking to this coveted audience in their home markets, while also covering national and international design trends, Luxe has become the fastest growing brand in the shelter category today. It boasts a total distribution of 550,000 and recently added Southeast and Naples editions to its network. Published by SANDOW, a leader in innovation and design.

About Sandow

Sandow is a fully integrated solutions platform that includes leading content, tools, and services for the design industry. Its portfolio of assets includes Interior Design Media, Luxe Interiors + Design and Galerie Media, as well as research/strategy firm, ThinkLab.