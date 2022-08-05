Geron Anderson Sentenced to Distribute Heroin

Pittsburgh Heroin Dealer, Geron Anderson Sentenced to Nearly Six Years in Prison

A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday to 70 months’ imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today

United States District Judge William S. Stickman, IV imposed the sentence on Geron Anderson, 27, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

According to information presented to the court, in 2018, the Federal Bureau of Investigation began investigating a heroin trafficking organization of which Anderson was a member. Beginning in February of 2019 and continuing through September of 2019, the FBI received authorization to conduct a Title III wiretap investigation into the organization.

Anderson was intercepted orchestrating the distribution of heroin throughout Pittsburgh. In addition to the intercepted communications, agents seized heroin, firearms, and bulk United States Currency from members of the organization. Judge Stickman referenced the seriousness of the offense as well as Anderson’s criminal history.

Assistant United States Attorney Mark V. Gurzo prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Chung commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the Allegheny County Police Department, the Stowe Township Police Department, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the Office of the Attorney General, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, the North Versailles Police Department, the Allegheny County Port Authority Police Department, the Munhall Police Department, and the Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Anderson.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today