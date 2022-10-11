Germany starts sale of new 30-year bond – lead managers



© Reuters.



(Reuters) – Germany started a sale of new syndicated 30-year bond that will price later on Tuesday, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

The bond, which will mature on Aug 15 2053 and pay a 1.8% coupon, is being guided to price at a spread of around 2.5 basis points over Germany’s outstanding Aug 2052 bond, according to the memo.

Germany hired Barclays (LON:), BNP Paribas (EPA:), Deutsche Bank (ETR:), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) and JP Morgan to manage the sale on Monday.