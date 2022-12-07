Georgia Power completes key testing milestone at Vogtle nuclear project

RelaxFoto.de/E+ via Getty Images Southern Co.’s (NYSE:SO) Georgia Power said Wednesday it completed cold hydro testing for Unit 4 at the Vogtle nuclear expansion project, confirming the reactor’s coolant system functions as designed. As part of the testing, Georgia Power said the reactor coolant system was filled with water and pressurized above-normal operating conditions, then lowered to normal design pressure while comprehensive inspections were conducted to verify the systems met design standards. The completion of cold hydro testing is required to support the last major test remaining for Unit 4, hot functional testing, which is projected to begin by the end of Q1 2023. Vogtle Unit 3 is projected to enter service in Q1 of 2023, while Unit 4’s planned in-service date is Q4 2023. Southern Co. (SO) recently trimmed its cost estimate for the two Vogtle nuclear reactors to $10.38B.