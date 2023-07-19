Georgia – Missing Child for Two Years Rescued

Kidnapped Child Missing for Two Years Located in Mexico, Brought Back to Georgia

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) The U.S. Marshals Service and the Smyrna Police, with the assistance of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, have rescued an international missing child and facilitated the arrest of her kidnappers. The child has been returned to the U.S. and reunited with her custodial parent. The kidnappers are currently in custody, awaiting justice.

In April 2021, in Smyrna, Cobb County, Georgia, the 4-year-old girl was abducted by her non-custodial biological mother, Andrea McCord. On that day, McCord was participating in a supervised visit with the child. McCord took the child and, with the help of her boyfriend Custodio Guerra, fled. Arrest warrants were subsequently issued for McCord and Guerra. After the abduction, the Smyrna Police contacted the U.S. Marshals Service and requested assistance in recovering the kidnapped child and arresting the perpetrators.

The U.S. Marshals Service took the case. Utilizing their international and cross-jurisdictional abilities, advanced investigative tools, and long-established professional relationships—they located the victim and the kidnappers in the Mexican state of San Luis Potosi. On July 15, in the city of Rioverde, Mexican law enforcement arrested McCord and Guerra and safely recovered the child. The missing child and the kidnappers were immediately turned over to American authorities. On July 16, the child was reunited with her father.

About the investigation, arrest, and recovery, U.S. Marshal Thomas Brown said, “The United States Marshals Service takes our mission very seriously. We will never give up our search. When our state and local partners reach out for assistance, we are eager to answer the call. Helping the community and assisting the Smyrna Police is an honor. From the moment we took the case, we knew we would successfully rescue the child and bring the wrongdoers to justice. On July 15th, that day arrived. The U.S. Marshals will never stop. This young victim is now back where she belongs, in the arms of her father. The fugitives are where they belong, behind bars, awaiting their day in court.”

U.S. Marshals Service Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force Commander Jim Joyner said, “Every now and then, we get to replace the word CAPTURED at the end of an investigation with the word RECOVERED. Both words are hard-earned but RECOVERED holds a special meaning for all of us. We are pleased and proud that we were able to be a part of the team that made this happen.”

The U.S. Marshals Service is the primary federal agency charged with conducting missing child recovery and fugitive investigations. The U.S. Marshals Service regularly works in concert with other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to seek out and arrest violent fugitives and sex offenders. The U.S. Marshals Service has established task forces throughout the nation and professional relationships worldwide to facilitate the apprehension of fugitives.

SOURCE: U.S. Marshals Service