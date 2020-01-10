Georgia Department of Corrections Contraband Interdiction Efforts Continue in Fourth Quarter 2019

FORSYTH, GA (STL.News) The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) strives to prevent contraband from entering our facilities on daily basis. Our efforts to combat contraband have been made possible through our continuing improvements in our front-line staff training, technological methods, and full facility shakedowns which resulted in the seizure of 8,393 contraband items during the fourth quarter of 2019.

“We stand committed in our continuing efforts to bring justice to those who pose a threat to the safe and secure operations of our facility,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We applaud the work of our GDC staff who remain vigilant in detecting contraband inside our facilities.”

Through the collaboration of our Office of Professional Standards, GDC Tactical Squads and K9 Units, the following items were confiscated between October and December 2019:

2563 cell phones

478 cell phone chargers

2563 handmade weapons

7,142.53 grams of marijuana (24 bags/balloons)

106,366.92 grams of tobacco (1150 bags/balloons)

3,334.39 grams of methamphetamine (107 bags/balloons)

1057.30 grams of cocaine (3 bag)

3,212.50 ounces of alcohol (44 bottles)

303 pills

20 syringes

17 SIM/SD cards

The GDC also conducted shakedown operations to detect 1,121 items in the fourth quarter of 2019. A total of 14 shakedowns were completed at 14 of the 35 state prisons

Third quarter shakedown seizures included: