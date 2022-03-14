Maryland Man, George Miller Pleads Guilty to Killing Construction Worker in Attack at Northeast Washington Home

Defendant Shot Victim After Taking His Property

(STL.News) George Miller, 27, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to a charge of second-degree murder while armed for killing a construction worker in November 2020 in Northeast Washington, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Miller pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. He is to be sentenced on June 28, 2022, by the Honorable Robert Okun.

According to the government’s evidence, at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2020, Miller rode a bicycle toward a house that was under construction in the 1600 block of Olive Street NE. He entered the building and pointed a gun at Elias Flores, who was working at the site. He held Mr. Flores at gunpoint and took some of his property. Miller then shot Mr. Flores once in the head before fleeing the scene. When first responders arrived, Mr. Flores was not conscious but was breathing and suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. Mr. Flores, 48, was taken to a hospital, where he died on Nov. 23, 2020.

Miller was arrested on Dec 9, 2020. He has been in custody ever since.

In announcing the plea, U.S. Attorney Graves and Chief Contee commended the work of those who investigated the case from the Metropolitan Police Department. They also expressed appreciation for the efforts of those who handled the case at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Paralegal Specialist Tasha Harris and Victim/Witness Advocate Karina Hernandez. Finally, they commended the work of Assistant U.S. Attorney Ariel L. Dean, who investigated and prosecuted the case.

