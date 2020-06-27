Genuine Parts Company Announces 2nd Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

ATLANTA, GA (STL.News) Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) plans to release Second Quarter Earnings on July 30, 2020. Management will also conduct a conference call on this date at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The public may access the call and supplemental earnings deck on the Company’s website, www.genpt.com, by clicking “Investors”. The call is also available by dialing 877-407-0789. The conference ID is 13706045. If you are unable to participate during the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website or toll-free at 844-512-2921, ID 13706045, two hours after the completion of the conference call until 12:00 a.m. Eastern time on August 13, 2020.