Gala Games’ Spider Tanks Has Successful Final Playtest Before Official Web3 Launch

press release

PRESS RELEASE. The blockchain game, built by GAMEDIA and published by Web3 industry leader Gala Games, is currently operating its final round of playtests before making preparations for the full October 31st launch.

Spider Tanks is one of the first games powered by Web3 (blockchain) tech from Gala Games, with official release scheduled for Halloween 2022. The game is an arena style PvP brawler. Players customize their tanks in a garage that consists of player-owned upgradeable parts. These parts are also owned as transferable blockchain items, commonly known as NFTs.

The launch of Spider Tanks is significant not only for Gala Games as their first AAA-quality release from a long list of in-development projects, but also for the broader gaming community, due to the game’s esports appeal and reward opportunities. There are many ways for players to participate in the Spider Tanks ecosystem for rewards, especially the most skilled players.

Additionally, as of the official launch, Spider Tanks will be powered by Gala’s own layer 1 blockchain, currently known as Project GYRI. Custom built to power a large decentralized gaming platform, this blockchain is intended to reduce network fees, increase sustainability, and maximize efficiency, by eliminating aspects of the more widespread Ethereum network that are not needed for gaming purposes. Still, in-game assets living on Gala’s blockchain will have the ability to be bridged to and from the Ethereum network.

Spider Tanks is also a poignant Web3 launch because of the variety of ways in which players and collectors can support the game for rewards. For battles, players and owners will be rewarded in the game’s reward token, called SILK. This token will be awarded directly to players’ Gala Games wallets and can be used in the game.

About Gala Games

Gala Games is building the largest decentralized network of gamers in the world. Using Web3 technology, and powered by a wealth of experience and expertise from professional gaming, Gala Games aims to empower players through asset ownership, economies built on rewards, and unprecedented AAA gaming experiences. Learn more about the Gala Games Ecosystem at Gala.Games.

Press Contact

Patrick Bergman – Patrick@gala.games

This is a press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Media Bitcoin.com is the premier source for everything crypto-related.

Contact the Media team on ads@bitcoin.com to talk about press releases, sponsored posts, podcasts and other options.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons