Gaithersburg Winner Lands $100,000 Jackpot in Maryland Lottery

Maryland (STL.News) $10 scratch-off serves up another top-prize win. A Montgomery County devotee of the Maryland Lottery found a whopper of a win with the $100,000 Instant Jackpot scratch-off.

The lucky 49-year-old found the $10 game’s top prize of $100,000 by revealing the instant-win coins symbol.

Lottery luck was waiting at B&B Beer & Wine at 8403 Snouffer School Road in Gaithersburg. After selling a top-prize winning scratch-off, the retailer gets to join in the fun with a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery.

