?Gainers & Losers: HDFC twins among top stocks that hogged limelight today? – Newsmakers of D-Street | The Economic Times11 Nov 2022, 05:17 PM IST1/7Newsmakers of D-StreetThe benchmark indices rose on Friday, with the Sensex hitting a record closing high on a rally in IT companies and banks, as cooling US inflation raised hopes for a less hawkish Federal Reserve. Nifty also hit a new 52-week high of 18,362.30 and closed 1.78% higher at a more-than-one-year high of 18,349.70Meanwhile, broader markets underperformed the headline indices.Here are some of the stocks that were in news today:

iStockShares of both HDFC Bank and HDFC jumped over 6% each to Rs 1611.15 and Rs 2651.7 per share, respectively. The rally was fuelled after the global index aggregator MSCI modified its methodology for considering M&As and removed a major technical overhang on the stocks.

TOI-Online3/7?Apollo Hospitals?Shares of the hospital ended over 3% higher at Rs 4421.4 after the company posted better-than-expected results.

AgenciesShares of Nykaa ended over 10% higher at Rs 207.85 after the stock traded ex-bonus on Thursday. Also, the mandatory 1-year lock-in period concluded yesterday.

ReutersShares of food aggregators ended higher by 14% at Rs 72.80 after the company’s loss during the quarter narrowed.

AgenciesShares of Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels (IHCL) ended with a cut of 7% at Rs 315.35 on the NSE. The company on Thursday reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 122 crore for the second quarter of FY23, compared with a loss of Rs 121 crore in the same period last year.ETMarkets.com7/7??Mahindra & Mahindra?The auto major’s stock ended with a cut of around 1% at Rs 1287.1 after the company today reported a 46% YoY jump in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2,090 crore in the September quarter of the current financial year.

AgenciesTo see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold