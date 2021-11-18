13.4 C
G7 Foreign Ministers’ Statement on Belarus

By Maryam Shah
Washington, DC (STL.NewsThe US Department of State released the following statement:

The text of the following statement was released by the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union.

Begin Text:

We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, condemn the Belarus regime’s orchestration of irregular migration across its borders. These callous acts are putting peoples’ lives at risk.  We are united in our solidarity with Poland, as well as Lithuania and Latvia, who have been targeted by this provocative use of irregular migration as a hybrid tactic.

We call on the regime to cease immediately its aggressive and exploitative campaign in order to prevent further deaths and suffering.  International organisations need to be provided with immediate and unhindered access to deliver humanitarian assistance.  The actions of the Belarusian regime are an attempt to deflect attention from its ongoing disregard for international law, fundamental freedoms and human rights, including those of its own people.

We commend the actions of the European Union, which is working closely with countries of origin and transit to put an end to the actions of the Lukashenko regime.  We will continue to work together to hold those responsible to account, and to support civil society and human rights in Belarus.

End Text

Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

