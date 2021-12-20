G7 Foreign Ministers on Hong Kong Elections

G7 Foreign Ministers’ Statement on Hong Kong Legislative Council Elections

We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, noting the outcome of the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong which took place on 19 December 2021, express our grave concern over the erosion of democratic elements of the Special Administrative Region’s electoral system.

The package of changes to the electoral system introduced earlier this year in Hong Kong, including reduction of the number of directly elected seats and establishment of a new vetting process to severely restrict the choice of candidates on the ballot paper, undermined Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy under the “One Country, Two Systems” principle.

We strongly reiterate our call on China to act in accordance with the Sino-British Joint Declaration and its other legal obligations and respect fundamental rights and freedoms in Hong Kong, as provided for in the Basic Law. We also call on the China and the Hong Kong authorities to restore confidence in Hong Kong’s political institutions and end the unwarranted oppression of those who promote democratic values and the defense of rights and freedoms.

