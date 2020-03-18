Further Sanctions on Entities Trading in or Transporting Iranian Petrochemicals

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of State sanctioned nine entities and three individuals who have engaged in activity that could enable the Iranian regime’s violent behavior. The actions of these individuals and entities provide revenue to the regime that it may use to fund terror and other destabilizing activities, such as the recent rocket attacks on Iraqi and Coalition forces located at Camp Taji in Iraq. Our sanctions will deprive the regime of critical income from its petrochemical industry and further Iran’s economic and diplomatic isolation. The United States will continue to fully enforce our sanctions.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE