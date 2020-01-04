Fulton Police Department Officer-Involved Shooting involving driver Cody L. McCaulou

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) On December 30, 2019, at approximately 10 a.m., the Fulton Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for reported suspicious activity in the 700 block of Hickman Avenue. The vehicle initially fled. After a short pursuit, the Fulton police officer exited his patrol vehicle and was on foot attempting to contact the driver when the vehicle accelerated toward him. The officer discharged his service weapon. The 25-year old male driver, Cody L. McCaulou, of Columbia, Missouri, sustained serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital, in Columbia. The police officer and two female occupants of the pursued vehicle were not injured.

On December 31, 2019, at 4:15 p.m., McCaulou was pronounced deceased at University Hospital. An autopsy was completed on January 2, 2020, and the results of the examination are pending.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is continuing to investigate the incident. At the request of the Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney, who recused himself from the matter, a special prosecutor has been appointed by the Circuit Court of Callaway County to review the matter and determine whether any criminal charges are warranted from the incident.