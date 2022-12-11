FTX Insider Reveals New Document, Musk Catches Flak for SBF Comments, Nobel Prize Laureate Krugman Warns of Eternal Winter for Blockchain — Week in Review

It’s been another wild week in crypto, with a claimed FTX insider revealing a controversial document related to former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison’s account at FTX. In related news, Elon Musk has been criticized for suggesting that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) probably donated much more than publicly admitted to Democrats. Morgan Creek Capital CEO Mark Yusko has suggested that SBF was a “pawn” used by higher-ups to punish crypto. These stories and more in this latest edition of the Bitcoin.com News Week in Review.

Document Claims Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison’s FTX Margin Position Was Negative $1.3B in May 2022

In a number of recent interviews, the former co-founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), explained that he “wasn’t running Alameda” and he “didn’t know the size of their position.” In a more recent discussion with The Block’s Frank Chaparro, SBF explained that auditors were looking at FTX’s corporate financials, but the auditors were “not looking at customer positions and not looking at customer risk.” This week, an FTX insider speaking to Bitcoin.com News under terms of anonymity shared a document that purportedly shows Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison’s personal account was in the hole by $1.31 billion in May 2022.

Elon Musk Suspects Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Donated Over $1 Billion to Support Democrats

Tesla CEO and Twitter chief Elon Musk says that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) probably donated over $1 billion to support the Democratic Party, which would be a much larger sum than the number publicly disclosed. Many people slammed Musk for making accusations without providing proof. “This statement is so unbelievably irresponsible,” one commented.

Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”

Nobel Prize Laureate Paul Krugman Warns of an Eternal Winter for Blockchain

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has warned about the possibility of a perennial winter for blockchain projects, including crypto. In a recent article published in the New York Times (NYT), the economist criticizes blockchain as a tech and its uses citing several signs that he believes precede this upcoming winter.

What are your thoughts on the current state of crypto and this week’s top stories? Let us know in the comments section below.

