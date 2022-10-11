FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Lays Out Upcoming Upgrades for the Crypto Exchange – The Daily Hodl

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried says the crypto exchange is rolling out new features and improvements to its platform over the next month.

In a series of tweets, Bankman-Fried lays out a series of changes that its users will see as FTX updates its matching engine.

Matching engines are what trading platforms use to match buy orders and sell orders to complete transactions.

“We’ll be rolling out a whole new order matcher, lower latency API pathways, and a whole slew of other features. These have been in the works for most of the year. They’re almost ready to release.

Between a month ago and then, we should see at least:

a) double the order throughput

b) half the order latency”

Bankman-Fried says FTX will gradually introduce the changes over the next few weeks, which will culminate on November 21st with the launch of FTX V2.

“We’re planning to roll out some of the features over the course of the next month. But a bunch will come on November 21st, 2022. At that point, FTX: V2 will be live.

API traders: keep in touch over the month as we preview some of what we’ll be rolling out! And watch for the grand launch on November 21st.”

FTX’s upgrades come as the exchange uses the crypto winter to make various acquisitions and form multiple parternships.

The exchange recently teamed up with payments giant Visa to offer crypto debit cards in over 40 countries. It is also set to acquire crypto broker Voyager Digital for $51 million following a bidding war with Binance.

According to Bankman-Fried, the crypto market may be able to break out of the downturn if it gets a helping hand from regulatory agencies.

Don’t Miss a Beat – Subscribe to get crypto email alerts delivered directly to your inbox



Check Price Action



Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Telegram



Surf The Daily Hodl Mix



Check Latest News Headlines

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any loses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Generated Image: DALLE-2