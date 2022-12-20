FTSE 100 dragged down by mining, energy shares tracking global mood

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) – UK’s export-oriented fell on Tuesday, with energy stocks and miners among top losers, as investors turned risk-averse after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly tweaked its monetary policy.

Global markets encountered a sharp sell-off after Japan’s central bank tweaked its bond yield controls that will allow long-term interest rates to rise more.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 shaved off gains from the previous session and fell 0.7%, while the mid-cap was off 0.7%.

The region-wide index was down 0.9%.

Yields on long-term gilts lost 1.6% by 0807 GMT.

Miners and energy stocks lost 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively, tracking falling oil and prices as surging COVID infections in top-consumer China raised concerns over near-term demand outlook. [METL/] [O/R]

Among small-caps, Petrofac (LON:) Ltd plunged 8.6% after the oilfield services provider said it could post an operating loss for the year due to challenges in recovering costs in its engineering and construction (E&C) division.



