Freeport-McMoRan Announces Revised Operating Plans in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic and Reports First-Quarter 2020 Results

Highlights of Revised Operating Plans:

$1.3 billion reduction (~18 percent) in 2020 estimated operating costs

$800 million reduction (~30 percent) in 2020 estimated capital expenditures

$100 million reduction (~20 percent) in 2020 estimated exploration and administrative costs

400 million pound reduction (~15 percent) in the Americas 2020 estimated copper sales volumes

Actions enhance outlook for cash generation and maintenance of strong liquidity at low prices

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today its first-quarter 2020 financial results and revised operating plans in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and resulting negative impact on the global economy.

FCX’s revised operating plans are designed to protect the health and well-being of its employees, their families and communities where they live, ensure safe and reliable operations to serve customers, and protect the company’s strong liquidity position through reductions in costs and capital spending while preserving the long-term value of the company’s assets.

Prioritizing Health and Safety. FCX has proactively implemented operating protocols at each of its operating sites to contain and mitigate the risk of spread of COVID-19. A series of actions have been implemented, including, but not limited to, physical distancing, travel restrictions, sanitizing, and frequent health screening and monitoring. FCX is also incorporating testing procedures administered by medical providers at many of its facilities. In April 2020, FCX suspended operations at its Chino copper mine in New Mexico because of the spread of COVID-19 among a limited number of employees. FCX’s protocols have been effective in mitigating and preventing a major outbreak of COVID-19 at its operating sites. As the COVID-19 pandemic and related effects continue to evolve rapidly worldwide, FCX will continue to monitor, assess and update its COVID-19 related response, as needed. FCX is also working closely with communities where it operates across the globe and has provided monetary support and in-kind contributions of medical supplies and food.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE